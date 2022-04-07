Charleston Open: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Top 2 seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and former champ Madison Keys advance amidst rain

Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa stayed on track for their respective title bids, as did Madison Keys, who advanced to the third round in Charleston on Wednesday.

No. 1 seed Sabalenka snapped a three-match losing streak as she saw off Alison Riske 7-6(3), 6-4 to move on to the third round.

Former semifinalist and second-seed Badosa did just the same, making it to the round-of-16 with a win over Anna Bondar 6-1, 6-4 after a weather delay due to rain.

Credit One Charleston Open @CharlestonOpen



Top seed



#CharlestonOpen Too strong in the endTop seed @SabalenkaA overcomes a very tough test test against Ali Riske, defeating the American 7-6 6-4 in her opening match of the week! Too strong in the end 💢Top seed @SabalenkaA overcomes a very tough test test against Ali Riske, defeating the American 7-6 6-4 in her opening match of the week!#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/JrnoeGs7ZA

Madison Keys, seeded ninth and champion of the 2019 edition of the event, won her opening round match against qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri in straight sets.

Sabalenka needed six set points to dispatch Riske in a 64-minute opening set and then held a comfortable 5-2 lead in the second before dousing a threat posed by Riske in the tenth and final game to complete the victory.

The Belarusian, who had been dealing with double fault woes, had eight in the match but won 75 percent of her first serve points. She blasted seven aces.

“I felt I’m super happy that I was able to go through that match. Alison [Riske] is a really tough opponent – it’s never easy to play her. I’m proud that no matter what, I stayed focused from the beginning until the end. That’s why I was able to win this one today," said Aryna Sabalenka.

She lost her last three matches against Iga Swiatek in Qatar, Jasmine Paolini in Indian Wells and Irina-Camelia Begu in Miami this year.

Sabalenka next faces No. 15 seed Amanda Anisimova, who holds a 2-0 head-to-head edge over the Belarusian. They last met on the red clay at Roland Garros in 2019 which Anisimova won, 6-4, 6-2.

Badosa, Sabalenka's doubles partner in Miami, shook off a mid-match lightning interruption against Bondar to book a round-of-16 battle with American Claire Liu.

World No. 89 Liu actually holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Badosa after wins in Caserta in 2017 and Bucharest in 2018, both on claycourt. Liu is also looking to sustain her form after upsetting No. 16 seed Zhang Shuai, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Earlier, Czech Karolina Pliskova notched her first win of the season, dispatching Katarina Zavatska 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, in a two-day span due to weather delays.

Credit One Charleston Open @CharlestonOpen



We will keep you posted as new information is made available.



#CharlestonOpen For everyone’s safety, play has is currently suspended due to lightning in the area.We will keep you posted as new information is made available. For everyone’s safety, play has is currently suspended due to lightning in the area.We will keep you posted as new information is made available.#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/BAIglcZoiI

Home hopes Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova notch wins in Charleston Open

Madison Keys strikes a backhand against Ulrikke Eikeri in Charleston.

Madison Keys got past Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri, 6-3, 6-1, to lead the way for the Americans on home soil. Their second-round match was supposed to be held on Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather. Another rain delay marred their clash but Keys stayed focused to win against Eikeri in straight sets.

Madison Keys will next face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic. The Swiss ended the Charleston dream of teenager Linda Fruhvirtova, 6-1, 7-6(6).

Later in the day, compatriot Jessica Pegula sent Italy's Paolini packing with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Anisimova drubbed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-2. Liu and lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe joins the list of American winners for the day.

Vandeweghe defeated countrywoman Lauren Davis, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, to set up a round-of-16 clash with Pegula.

On a day still marred by rain, Tunisian Ons Jabeur needed just one game to wrap up her match against Emma Navarro, with Jabeur leading 6-3, 5-2 before inclement weather had forced its suspension.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez's match against Magda Linette was subsequently moved to Thursday.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan