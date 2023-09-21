Chengdu Open 2023 Day 4: Men's Singles predictions ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Juan Pablo Varillas

The fourth day of the 2023 Chengdu Open will be headlined by top seeds Grigor Dimitrov and Dan Evans, who will be vying for the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament.

The likes of Dusan Lajovic and Taro Daniel, who are looking to cap off their 2023 season on a good note, will also be in action on Friday, September 22.

Without further ado, here's how the third-round matches in Chengdu will likely pan out:

#1 Grigor Dimitrov vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Grigor Dimitrov retrieves a ball at Wimbledon

Dimitrov has been playing with conviction in 2023, even if his results don't necessarily reflect that. The Bulgarian has recorded a 27-16 win-loss record on the ATP tour, the highlights of which include reaching the second week at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Varillas, meanwhile, has lost seven of his last 11 matches on the pro-tour since making the Round of 16 at this year's French Open. Going by his recent losses, the Peruvian's aptitude for hardcourts is not that impressive, relative to his claycourt pedigree.

That, however, didn't deter him from qualifying for the Chengdu Open, before beating local wildcard Jie Cui to reach the second round of the 250-level event.

While Varillas has won three matches at this week's tournament, the World No. 20 will still be the overwhelming favourite to beat his lower-ranked opponent during their first tour-level meeting in Chengdu.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

#2 Dan Evans vs Roman Safiullin

Dan Evans poses with the 2023 Washington Open trophy

Evans has not enjoyed a particularly good season on the tour this year. However, the Brit still managed to win a second career title at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington last month, thanks to some inspired tennis.

Safiullin, for his part, was ranked on the fringes of the men's top 100 for the majority of 2023. The Russian, however, prolonged his stay in the top rungs of men's tennis by making a surprise run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon — where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

Although it is the Brit who is the more experienced player of the two, Safiullin's clean strokes and a solid two-hander will put him in good stead during their first tour-level meeting in Chengdu.

Pick: Roman Safiullin in three sets.

#3 Dusan Lajovic vs Jordon Thompson

Dusan Lajovic poses with the 2023 Srpska Open title

Lajovic has had an up-and-down season that has been affected by a variety of injuries. The Serb was in top form at the Srpska Open in April, where he upset Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev en route to winning his second title on the ATP tour.

The 33-year-old was not able to display the same form in his subsequent tournaments though, with a toe injury impeding his momentum.

Thompson, meanwhile, is ranked just outside of the men's top 50 and has enjoyed mediocre results in 2023. The Aussie's best result this year came at the grasscourt event in s'Hertogenbosch, where he finished as the runner-up to local favourite Tallon Griekspoor.

The Aussie upset sixth-seeded Max Purcell in the first round of the Chengdu Open. Having said that, Lajovic is the firm favourite to win their first-ever meeting on the ATP tour, provided his physical condition is up to the mark.

Pick: Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

#4 Taro Daniel vs Christopher O'Connell

Taro Daniel hits a forehand at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters

Daniel, ranked 95th, is not a regular on the main tour. The Japanese, however, displayed great tennis during this year's Sunshine Double swing, beating the likes of Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini.

O'Connel, on the other hand, is a solid player who is yet to have a big triumph on the men's tour. Having said that, the Aussie is currently in good form, having reigned supreme at the ATP Challenger event in Shanghai earlier in September.

He also played impressive tennis during his first-round win at the Chengdu Open against World No. 319 Alibek Kachmazov.

Taro Daniel and Christopher O'Connell met earlier this year in the second round of Roland Garros. The Japanese got the better of his younger opponent for the loss of just six games during their only tour-level encounter.

The Japanese is the more explosive player in comparison to the World No. 56. Daniel's style of play will likely pay off on the fast courts of Chengdu when the two face off on Friday.

Pick: Taro Daniel in three sets.