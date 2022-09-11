Chennai Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

World No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj heads the field as WTA tennis heads to India with the Chennai Open to be held from September 12-18. This is the first time India will be hosting a WTA 250 event.

The Tamil Nadu capital got the opportunity to welcome top-level international tennis competition to the city for the first time since India's only ATP 250 event moved to Pune in 2018.

The much-awaited tournament lost a few top names, with US Open semifinalist Caroline Garcia and Belgian Elise Mertens making last-minute withdrawals. Nevertheless, the Chennai Open still has enough talent in the lineup to draw fans to the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam every day.

Top seed Riske-Amritraj has been on a good run of form lately, reaching the final 16 of her last three tournaments, including the US Open. She will be eager to carry the momentum into the Chennai Open, where she opens her campaign against Anastasia Gasanova.

Second seed Varvara Gracheva has drawn a qualifier while third seed Magda Linette meets Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.

Fourth seed Tatjana Maria, a semifinalist at Wimbledon this year, will be India No. 1 Ankita Raina's first opponent. The German mother of two is coming into this tournament on the back of a quarterfinal appearance at the WTA 125 event in Bari, Italy, and will be keen to build on that run.

Fifth seed Rebecca Peterson has Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva first up. Sixth seed Qiang Wang will take on former US Open semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer in the first round.

Seventh seed Rebecca Marino will square off against Anna Blinkova while eighth seed Chloe Paquet will lock horns with Indian wildcard Karman Thandi.

Former French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska is also part of the draw and has a qualifier first up.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard, who is on a comeback trail, has received a wildcard for the Chennai Open. She opens her challenge against Joanne Zuger of Switzerland.

All in all, the stage is set for a week of delectable tennis action in India.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and live streaming details for the Chennai Open:

Channel and live streaming details for Chennai Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the tournament:

Sony Ten 2 & Sony Liv - India.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

TSN - Canada.

