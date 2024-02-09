Chennai Open 2024: Mukund Sasikumar storms into quarterfinals after beating Moez Echargui

Wildcard Mukund Sasikumar made his way through to the men’s quarterfinal of the Chennai Open 2024. On Thursday, February 8, he defeated Tunisia’s Moez Echargui 7-6(4), 6-3. It took him an hour and 52 minutes to get the better of his Tunisian opponent.

The opening set turned out to be a cliffhanger as it went right down to the tie-breaker after both players earned a break of serve apiece. In the second set, Sasikumar upped his game and converted both his break point chances to get the better of his opponent.

He was impressive with his first serves, winning 79 percent of points (30 out of 38) from them. Sasikumar made four double faults, but Echargui ended up making six of them.

In the quarters, Sasikumar will be up against Dalibor Svrcina from the Czech Republic.

Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rithvik Choudhary Bolipalli/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha also won their respective doubles match.

N Sriram Balaji and Germany’s Andre Bergemann failed to progress to the men’s doubles semis after losing to the German pair of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

Sumit Nagal will lock horns with Czech Republic’s Dominik Palan in a bid to qualify for the semi-final.

Chennai Open 2024: Day 5 Results (February 8)

Mukund Sasikumar (India) beat Moez Echargui (Tunisia) 7-6 (4), 6-3

Arjun Kadhe (India)/Yu Hsiou Hsu (Chinese Taipei) lost to Toshlhide Matsui (Japan)/Kalto Uesugi (Japan) 5-7, 3-6

Saketh Myneni (India)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat Dan Added (France)/Ugo Blanchet (France) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Rithvik Choudhary Bolipalli (India)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) beat Parikshit Somani (India)/Manish Sureshkumar (India) 5-7, 6-1, 10-7

N Sriram Balaji (India)/Andre Bergemann (Germany) lost to Jakob Schnaitter (Germany)/ Mark Wallner (Germany) 3-6, 4-6

Chennai Open 2024: Day 6 Schedule (February 9)

Sumit Nagal (India) vs Dominik Palan (Czech Republic) - Starts at 3:00 PM

Mukund Sasikumar (India) vs Dalibor Svrcina (Czech Republic) -Starts at 3:00 PM

Saketh Myneni (India)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Toshlhide Matsui (Japan)/Kalto Uesugi (Japan) - Starts at 3:00 PM

Rithvik Choudhary Bolipalli (India)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) vs Jakob Schanaitter (Germany)/Mark Wallner (Germany) - after 3:00 PM