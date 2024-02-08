Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024: Sumit Nagal books quarterfinal berth after fending off Giovanni Fonio

Second seed Sumit Nagal stormed his way into the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open 2024. On Wednesday, January 7, the 26-year-old defeated Italy’s Giovanni Fonio 7-5, 6-2 in an hour and 21 minutes.

After beating his Indian opponent, SD Prajwal Dev in the first round, Nagal also showed his class against Fonio, who fought hard before throwing in the towel.

Nagal converted three out of his six break point chances to get the better of Fonio. The fact that he did not give the Italian even a single chance to break his serve showed how dominating the Indian was.

Nagal will next be up against Czech Republic’s Dominik Palan, who defeated Italy’s Samuel Vincent Ruggeri 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the second round.

In doubles, barring the duo of SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha, all the other Indians advanced.

On Day 5, the focus will be on Mukund Sasikumar, who will be up against Moez Echargui of Tunisia.

Chennai Open 2024: Day 4 Results (February 7)

Sumit Nagal (India) beat Giovanni Fonio (Italy) 7-5, 6-2

N Sriram Balaji (India)/Andre Bergemann (Germany) beat Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (France)/Maxime Janvier (France) 6-3, 6-2

SD Prajwal Dev (India)/Nitin Kumar Sinha (India) lost to Toshlhide Matsui (Japan)/Kalto Uesugi (Japan) 6-3, 4-6, 9-11

Saketh Myneni (India)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat Ray Ho (Chinese Taipei)/Piotr Matuszewski (Poland) 7-6 (3), 6-4

Rithvik Choudhary Bolipalli (India)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) beat Stefano Napolitano (Italy)/ Oriol Roca Batalla 6-2, 6-1

Arjun Kadhe (India)/Yu Hsiou Hsu (Chinese Taipei) beat Francis Casey Alcantara (Philippines)/Kalchi Uchida 6-4, 6-4

Parikshit Somani (India)/Manish Sureshkumar (India) beat Moez Echargui (Tunisia)/ Giovanni Fonio (Italy) 2-6, 6-2, 10-2

Chennai Open 2024: Day 5 Schedule (February 8)

Mukund Sasikumar (India) vs Moez Echargui (Tunisia) (after 3:00 PM IST)

N Sriram Balaji (India)/Andre Bergemann (Germany) vs Jakob Schnaitter (Germany)/ Mark Wallner (Germany) (after 3:00 PM IST)

Arjun Kadhe (India)/Yu Hsiou Hsu (Chinese Taipei) vs Toshlhide Matsui (Japan)/Kalto Uesugi (Japan) (after 3:00 PM IST)

Saketh Myneni (India)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Dan Added (France)/Ugo Blanchet (France) (after 4:00 PM IST)

Rithvik Choudhary Bolipalli (India)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India) vs Parikshit Somani (India)/Manish Sureshkumar (India) (after 4:00 PM IST)