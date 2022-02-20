Chile Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 24th edition of the Chile Open \kickstarts in Santiago on Monday. Leading the field at this year's tournament will be the top seed and defending champion Critsitan Garin. He is looking to thrill the home crowd with consecutive titles.

The Chile Open is an ATP 250 event at the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica, Santiago. Though previous editions have also been held in the central Chilean city of Viña del Mar, the tournament returned to its original location in 2020.

The tournament was first held in 1976 as a Grand Prix event and was moved to the ATP Tour after brothers Jaime and Álvaro Fillol decided to buy the organizing rights in 1992.

Venue Of Chile Open 2022

The tournament takes place on the Center Court of the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica, Santiago.

Players at Chile Open 2022

Alberto Ramos Vinolas is the second seed at this year's tournament.

Cristian Garin will lead the field at his home tournament after the withdrawal of Casper Ruud. He is one of three Chilean players in the draw and could well open against countryman Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

Talented youngster Holger Rune and seasoned campaigners Miomir Kecmanovic and Marco Cecchinato also crowd Garin's quarter. The latter two are locked in an exciting first-round battle.

Pedro Martinez and Federico Coria are the other seeds in the top half. The duo is on a collision course but will need to be wary of second-round opponents like Jaume Munar and Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Alberto Ramos Vinolas, the second seed, has a relatively more straightforward path to the last eight from his quarter. If the seeds hold, he will take on eighth seed Facundo Bagnis, one of six Argentines in the bottom half.

Bagnis' countrymen Federico Delbonis and Sebastian Baez round up the top eight seeds at this tournament. Neither player should face too much trouble making their way to the last-eight stage.

Schedule

The Chile Open will take place between February 21-27, with the top four seeds receiving a bye to the second round.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the ATP 250 tournament is $475,960.

Where to Watch Chile Open 2022

Viewers in India can follow the action on the Discovery+ App while those viewing from the United States can watch all the matches live on the Tennis Channel.

Chile Open @chile_open ¡No te pierdas la qualy!



Ven a alentar a todos los ajugadores que dan inicio al



¡Los esperamos este sábado 19 y domingo 20! 🤩 ¡No te pierdas la qualy!Ven a alentar a todos los ajugadores que dan inicio al @chile_open 2022¡Los esperamos este sábado 19 y domingo 20! 🤩 🔥¡No te pierdas la qualy!🔥 Ven a alentar a todos los ajugadores que dan inicio al @chile_open 2022 🏆¡Los esperamos este sábado 19 y domingo 20! 🤩💣 https://t.co/DL9b8DCQGW

Edited by shilpa17.ram