Chile Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Comesana, Alejandro Tabilo vs Federico Coria

The fourth day of the 2025 Chile Open in Santiago will be headlined by defending champion Sebastian Baez and last year's runner-up Alejandro Tabilo, both of whom will be vying for the quarterfinal spots at the ATP 250 tournament. The likes of Damir Dzumhur, Mariano Navone and Thiago Monteiro are all looking to reach the last four of a tour-level event for the first time this season.

Without further ado, here's how the Round-of-16 matches in Santiago could likely pan out:

#1 Sebastian Baez (2024 Chile Open champion) vs Francisco Comesana

Sebastian Baez is the most experienced claycourter in the draw | Image Source: Getty

Sebastian Baez will be eager to pick up another title in Santiago when he takes on the inspired Francisco Comesana for a place in the quarterfinals. Baez won last week's Rio Open in commanding fashion, making him the on-paper favorite in this match-up.

That said, Comesana gave a good account of himself during this year's Latin American claycourt swing, beating World No. 2 Alexander Zverev en route to a semifinal showing. Considering the two players have never met before, third-seeded Baez will have his work cut out against World No. 67 at the Chile Open.

However, the seven-time ATP titlist will likely come through this match owing to his recent form. He is also well-rested as he got a Bye in the first round.

Pick: Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

#2 Alejandro Tabilo (2024 Chile Open runner-up) vs Federico Coria

Alejandro Tabilo has yet to win a match this season | Image Source: Getty

Alejandro Tabilo, who received a first-round Bye at the Chile Open as well, will be eager to break his six-match losing streak that dates back to last year's Paris Masters. The former World No. 19 will need to be at his best against Federico Coria, who blanked Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 6-0 to reach the second round in Santiago.

Although Tabilo and Coria have never met in a tour-level match, they have faced thrice on the Challengers circuit, with the former having won two of their three encounters. In that context, the Chilean is likely to get his first win since November 2024.

Pick: Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

#3 Mariano Navone vs Damir Dzumhur

Damir Dzumhur has been on a comeback trail in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Mariano Navone reached the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open a few weeks ago, where he was denied by eventual champion Joao Fonseca in three sets. Dzumhur, on his part, triumphed at the Maia Challenger in Portugal earlier this year and is ready to launch a tour-level comeback.

Former World No. 23 Dzumhur, who was an ATP Tour mainstay for several years in the late 2010s, will be eager to reach the quarterfinals at the Chile Open. That said, he has never met Navone in a competitive match, which will make his bid tough.

Pick: Mariano Navone in three sets.

#4 Thiago Monteiro vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Camilo Ugo Carabell has been in good form lately | Image Source: Getty

Camilo Ugo Carabelli has been the surprise package in Santiago this week. The 25-year-old Argentine upset local favorite and former Chile Open champion Nicolas Jarry in three sets earlier this week.

Monteiro, meanwhile, also needed three sets to dispatch his first-round opponent Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Brazilian leads Argentine 2-1 in their competitive meetings but the two players have never met on the ATP Tour. The World No. 68 Carabelli has been on a fine run lately and should take the match, provided he doesn't run out of fuel.

Pick: Camilo Ugo Carabelli in three sets.

