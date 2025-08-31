"Chill, she didn't see me apologize" - Peyton Stearns clears the air about her controversial net exchange with Anna Kalinskaya at US Open

Peyton Stearns explained what exactly her confrontation with Anna Kalinskaya was about after their first-round doubles match at the US Open. Despite a 5-1 lead in the first set, Kalinskaya and Sorana Cîrstea lost 5-7, 4-6 to Stearns and McCartney Kessler on Friday, August 29.

At the end of the match that lasted an hour and 34 minutes, the four players met at the net for the customary handshakes. This was when Kalinskaya accused Stearns of being disrespectful, as they engaged in an argument that was about the American player's forehands directed at the Russian.

“I expected a little respect. I haven't seen you apologize even once,” Kalinskaya said (via NewsBreak).

They ended the discussion with a fist bump, suggesting that the matter was settled. On Saturday, Peyton Stearns clarified that she did apologize by putting up her hand during the match, but Kalinskaya was looking elsewhere. The 23-year-old wrote on X:

"guys chill, she didn’t see me apologize when I had hit some forehands at her, never hit her, but I put my hand up & she wasn’t looking. Cleared the air at the end and all is good, sealed w a fist bump."

Peyton Stearns @peyton_stearns guys chill, she didn’t see me apologize when I had hit some forehands at her, never hit her, but I put my hand up &amp; she wasn’t looking. Cleared the air at the end and all is good 🤝🏼 sealed w a fist bump

A similar but much bigger controversy unfolded at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, August 27. After losing in straight sets to Taylor Townsend in the second round, Jelena Ostapenko used a few harsh words for the American at the net.

Peyton Stearns loses to Magdalena Fręch in 2R of the 2025 US Open

Magdalena Fręch and Peyton Stearns at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Magdalena Fręch rallied from a set down to defeat unseeded Peyton Stearns 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, August 28.

Stearns raced to a 5-2 lead in the opening set before the Pole fought back, winning three consecutive games. The set was ultimately decided in a tie-break, where the home favorite prevailed.

Seed No. 28 Fręch took the second set without much trouble and found herself at 5-0 in the deciding set. However, Stearns managed to escape a bagel, as she won a couple of games before Fręch closed out the match that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

Stearns reached the Round of 64 by defeating Darja Semenistaja of Latvia, 7-5, 6-0. Frech, who beat Australia's Talia Gibson in straight sets in her opening round, lost 3-6, 1-6 to third seed Coco Gauff in the third round on Saturday. Peyton Stearns' best Grand Slam result came at the 2023 US Open when she reached the fourth round.

