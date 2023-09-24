China Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 22nd edition of the China Open will start on September 28 and it will be the first time the tournament is being held since 2019. Dominic Thiem is the defending champion after having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz will be a strong favorite to win the tournament along with Daniil Medvedev. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev are also among the title contenders.

On that note, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the ATP 500 event.

What is the China Open?

The China Open is a hard-court event that takes place in Beijing. The inaugural edition of the men's tournament took place in 1993, with Michael Chang winning it by beating Greg Rusedski 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 6-4 in the final.

Novak Djokovic has won the competition six times, which is more than any other man in history. Other past champions include Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Dominic Thiem.

Venue

The National Tennis Center in Beijing is the venue for the China Open 2023.

Players

Daniil Medvedev in action at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and favorite to win. The Spaniard had a substantial break following his semifinal exit at the US Open and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

Daniil Medvedev is seeded second and will be another title contender, particularly after his win over Alcaraz at the US Open. The Russian will look to add a tournament win to his name following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the US Open final in New York.

Third seed Holger Rune had a disappointing end to his American hardcourt season after exiting the US Open in the opening round. He will be eager to have a good run in Beijing. The previous edition's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded fourth and will look to go a step further than he did in 2019.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev make up the remainder of seeded players, and each of them is capable of challenging for the China Open.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 tournament starts on September 28. The quarterfinals will take place on October 2 and the semifinals on October 3. The men's singles final is scheduled to be played on October 4.

Prize money breakdown

The total prize pool at the China Open is $3,633,875 and the men's singles champion will earn a prize money of $679,550 and 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $679,550 500 Runner-up $365,640 300 Semifinal $194,860 180 Quarterfinal $99,560 90 Round of 32 $53,145 45 Round of 16 $28,345 0

Where to watch China Open

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK and Canada can watch the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings at the ATP 500 event live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches at the China Open will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.