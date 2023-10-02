China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 6

Day 6 of China Open 2023 will see the men's singles semifinals take place along with the second round of the women's singles event.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in the last four. Here, he will take on sixth seed Jannik Sinner, who survived a scare from Grigor Dimitrov, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

The other men's singles semifinal will see second seed Daniil Medvedev lock horns with eighth seed Alexander Zverev. Medvedev beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the last eight while Zverev triumphed 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 over Nicolas Jarry.

In the women's singles event, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Katie Boulter in the second round while Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Varvara Gracheva. The likes of Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 6 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Katie Boulter

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Petra Martic

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Alexander Zverev

Not before 9 pm local time: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Lotus Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (11) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Wang Xinyu

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Varvara Gracheva

Followed by: (5) Elena Rybakina vs Tatjana Maria

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 12: 30 pm - 10 pm Second round (men's singles), First round (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on Day 6 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches on Day 4 of the tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 4 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 4 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts except Court 2 will start at 12:30 pm local time. Action on Court 2 will commence at 2 pm local time.