China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 1

The opening day of the 2023 China Open will see the men's singles and doubles tournaments begin, as a total of eight matches will take place (five singles and three doubles).

Andy Murray will take on Alex de Minaur in what will most likely be the most highly anticipated match of the day. Lorenzo Sonego will face Ugo Humbert, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face local wildcard Yi Zhou. Qualifier Lloyd Harris will square off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev will both be in doubles action. Zverev has teamed up with Marcelo Melo, and the pair will face Nikola Mektic and Marcelo Arevalo.

Rublev, on the other hand, will partner his compatriot Karen Khachanov, and the duo will lock horns with the Chinese duo of Jie Cui and Aoran Wang.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the first day of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 1 of the China Open 2023

Diamond

Starting at 2 p.m. local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Ugo Humbert

Followed by: (Q) Lloyd Harris vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Yi Zhou

Followed by: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur

Lotus

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Matteo Arnaldi vs (Q) JJ Wolf

Not before 4: 30 p.m. local time: Marcelo Arevalo / Nikola Mektic vs (PR) Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo

Brad

Starting at 2 p.m. local time: (3) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler

Not before 4: 30 p.m. local time: Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov vs Jie Cui / Aoran Wang

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on Day 1 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 1 will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 1 of the ATP 500 tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 1 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on Diamond starts at 12:30 pm local time, while the opening fixture on Lotus and Brad starts at 2 pm local time.