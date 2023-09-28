China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 2

Day 2 of the China Open will see the remainder of the first round of the men's singles tournament take place while a men's doubles match will also be played.

A number of interesting matchups will take place, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz facing Yannick Hanfmann while second seed Daniil Medvedev will square off against the formidable Tommy Paul.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Cameron Norrie in what will be arguably the most evenly-matched encounter of the day while third seed Holger Rune will be up against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Nicolas Jarry for the fourth time this season while sixth seed Jannik Sinner will face Dan Evans. The likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov will also be in action as they aim to reach the second round in Beijing.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 2 of China Open

Diamond

Starting at 12: 30 pm local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Tommy Paul

Followed by: (3) Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (8) Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Lotus

Starting at 12: 30 pm local time: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: Yoshihito Nishioka vs (WC) Juncheng Shang

Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Brad Drewett

Starting at 12: 30 pm local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: (2) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof vs Fajing Sun / Yi Zhou

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on Day 2 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 2 will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 2 of the ATP 500 tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 2 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts where men's tennis action will take place, will start at 12:30 pm local time.