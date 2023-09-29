China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 3

Day 3 of the China Open will see the second round of the men's singles tournament continue, while the main draw of the women's singles event will start.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will face Alex de Minaur for the third time in 2023 in what will be arguably the most anticipated match of the day. Another match to watch out for is eighth seed Alexander Zverev facing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in their second encounter this season.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Ugo Humbert as he looks to reach the quarterfinals in Beijing. Nicolas Jarry produced an early upset in the tournament as he stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round. The Chilean will next take on Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi.

The likes of Victoria Azarenka, Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk will also be in action as they aim to reach the second round of the women's singles tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 3 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Nicolas Jarry vs (Q) Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur

Not before 4:30 pm local time: Elise Mertens vs (WC) Yue Yuan

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs Magda Linette

Not before 9 pm local time: (8) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Lotus Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Donna Vekic vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Followed by: Petra Martic vs Sorana Cirstea

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 11 am - 9 pm Second round (men's singles)First round (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on Day 3 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches on Day 3 of the tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 3 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 3 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts except Lotus court will start at 12:30 pm local time. Action on Lotus court will commence on 11 am local time.