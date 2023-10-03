China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 7

Day 7 of the China Open will see the final of the men's tournaments take place while the third round of the women's singles event will continue.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will compete for the men's singles title in what will be the third match between the two this season. Top seeds Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig will face second seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in the men's doubles final. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff will all be in action as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the China Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (13) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Hanyuo Guo / Xinyu Jiang vs Tereza Mihailikova / Yifan Xu

Not before 5 pm local time: (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs (2) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof

Not before 7: 30 pm local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (6) Jannik Sinner

Lotus Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (3) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

Not before 2 pm local time: Liudmila Samsonova vs Marta Kostyuk

Not before 4 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette

Followed by: (5) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

Brad Drewett

Starting at 2 pm local time: Beatriz Haddad Maia / Veronika Kudermetova vs Nadiia Kichenok / Monica Niculescu

After suitable rest: (2) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Ingrid Gamarra Martina / Luisa Stefani

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 12 pm - 9:30 pm Final (men's singles and men's doubles), Third round (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on Day 7 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 7 of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 7 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 7 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports for viewers down under.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on all courts except Brad Drewett will start at 12 p.m. local time. Action on Brad Drewett will commence at 2 p.m. local time.