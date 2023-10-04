China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play and more | Day 8

Day 8 of China Open 2023 will see the remainder of the third round of the women's singles event take place along with the quarterfinals of the women's doubles tournament.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will look to set up a quarterfinal clash with fifth seed Elena Rybakina as she takes on Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16. US Open champion and third seed Coco Gauff will be up against 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova, who recently won the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Guadalajara Open champion and sixth seed Maria Sakkari will aim to reach the quarterfinals in Beijing. She will lock horns with Wang Xinyu, who is the only local player still left in the WTA 1000 tournament.

Ninth seed Caroline Garcia will take on Anhelina Kalinina for a place in the last eight of the China Open, with the winner taking on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of China Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 8 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12: 30 pm local time: (9) Caroline Garcia vs Anhelina Kalinina

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (16) Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini

Lotus Court

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: Giuliana Olmos / Hao-chin Chang vs Tereza Mihailikova / Yifan Xu

Followed by: Magda Linette / Peyton Stearns vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Veronika Kudermetova

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm Third round (women's singles), quarterfinals (women's doubles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on Day 8 of the WTA 1000 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 8 of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 8 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 8 live on TSN.

Australia: All Day 8 matches will be telecast on beIN Sports for viewers Down Under.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on Diamond Court starts at 12:30 pm local time while the first match on Lotus Court will commence at 2:30 pm local time.