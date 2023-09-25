China Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 22nd edition of the China Open will be played from September 28 to October 4 at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Centre.
The tournament will return to the ATP Tour for the first time since 2019; it could not be held from 2020-2022 due to COVID-19.
Dominic Thiem won the last edition of the ATP 500 event, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final. The Austrian will not be defending his title this year but several top players will be competing.
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev are the top two seeds at the China Open. Both players will be in action for the first time since the New York Major.
Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas both suffered disappointing exits at the US Open and will look to bounce back in Beijing. Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev complete the list of seeded players.
Other players in the main draw include Alex de Minaur, Cameron Norrie and Grigor Dimitrov, all of whom are capable of making a deep run. Andy Murray, the champion in 2016, will also be competing in Beijing. He will be eager to do well after suffering a second-round exit at the Zhuhai Championships this past week.
On that note, let's take a look at how fans can watch the China Open.
China Open 2023: Television broadcast and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the China Open live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Amazon Prime Video
Africa - Supersport and Canal +
Australia - beIN Sports
Belgium - Telenet, BeTV
Brazil - ESPN Brazil
Canada - TSN
China - MIGU
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - TV2
France - Eurosport
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
Italy - Super Tennis
Japan - WOWOW
Kazakhstan - Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica (Movistar)
Switzerland - SRG, Sky
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel