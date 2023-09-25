China Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 22nd edition of the China Open will be played from September 28 to October 4 at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Centre.

The tournament will return to the ATP Tour for the first time since 2019; it could not be held from 2020-2022 due to COVID-19.

Dominic Thiem won the last edition of the ATP 500 event, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final. The Austrian will not be defending his title this year but several top players will be competing.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev are the top two seeds at the China Open. Both players will be in action for the first time since the New York Major.

Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas both suffered disappointing exits at the US Open and will look to bounce back in Beijing. Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev complete the list of seeded players.

Other players in the main draw include Alex de Minaur, Cameron Norrie and Grigor Dimitrov, all of whom are capable of making a deep run. Andy Murray, the champion in 2016, will also be competing in Beijing. He will be eager to do well after suffering a second-round exit at the Zhuhai Championships this past week.

On that note, let's take a look at how fans can watch the China Open.

China Open 2023: Television broadcast and live streaming details

Daniil Medvedev with the US Open runner-up trophy

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the China Open live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Amazon Prime Video

Africa - Supersport and Canal +

Australia - beIN Sports

Belgium - Telenet, BeTV

Brazil - ESPN Brazil

Canada - TSN

China - MIGU

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - TV2

France - Eurosport

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

Italy - Super Tennis

Japan - WOWOW

Kazakhstan - Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica (Movistar)

Switzerland - SRG, Sky

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel