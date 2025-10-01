China Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Learner Tien earn?

Jannik Sinner captured his third title of the season at the China Open 2025 on Wednesday, October 1. The top seed beat American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the final to secure his second title in Beijing. He came quite close to defending his title a year ago but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Sinner's efforts over the past week were rewarded with a check worth $751,075 as the champion. He has crossed $12 million in prize money this season following the addition of his earnings from his latest triumph. He simultaneously breached the $49 million mark in career prize money as well.

Tien, who contested his maiden final on the ATP Tour, received $404,105 in prize money as the runner-up. Despite coming up short in the summit clash, he has a lot to be proud of. He beat the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev en route to his first career final. He will also make his top 40 debut once the rankings are updated.

Medvedev and Alex de Minaur, the semifinalists at the China Open, received $215.360 each. Musetti, Alexander Zverev, Jakub Mensik and Fabian Marozsan, who lost in the quarterfinals, made $110,030 each. Players who lost in the second round received $58,735, while those who made a first-round exit earned $31,320.

After claiming his third title of the season, Jannik Sinner will now turn his attention to his title defense at the Shanghai Masters 2025. The season's penultimate Masters 1000 tournament gets underway from October 1. As one of the seeded players, the Italian has received a first-round bye. With his chief rival, Carlos Alcaraz, out of the way due to an injury, he will be the overwhelming favorite to retain his crown.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the same half of the Shanghai Masters 2025 draw

Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the Shanghai Masters 2024 to clinch his first title at the venue. However, they won't meet in the championship round of this year's edition on account of them being in the same half of the draw.

Both have landed in the bottom half of the draw and are on track to meet in the semifinals. Sinner will have to deal with the likes of Alexander Bublik and Taylor Fritz before getting another crack at Djokovic. The Serb, meanwhile, has Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe to contend with prior to a date with the defending champion.

Sinner is bidding to become the first player to defend the Shanghai Masters since Djokovic achieved the feat in 2013. The latter beat Juan Martin del Potro in three entertaining sets that year to defend his title.

