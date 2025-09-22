WTA China Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 2025 edition of the China Open is almost upon us. The main draw action at the ninth WTA 1000 tournament of the year is set to kick off later this week. 2023 titlist Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, the fast-rising Mirra Andreeva, and USA's Amanda Anisimova round out the top four seeds in the singles line-up.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is the most in-form women's singles player this year after her World No. 1 rival Aryna Sabalenka, who withdrew from Beijing to get in some rest following her successful US Open title defense. The Pole bagged the big titles in Wimbledon and Cincinnati, and more recently, won her 25th WTA singles title at the Korea Open on Sunday (September 21). The World No. 2 has fared considerably well at the China Open recently, having triumphed at the hardcourt tournament in 2023 and reached the semifinals last year.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Coco Gauff arrives in Beijing with a chip on her shoulder, to say the least. Since bagging her second Major title at the French Open, the American has dropped five of her last eight tour-level outings, which include her shock first-round loss at SW19 and a fourth-round exit at Flushing Meadows earlier this month. The 21-year-old has a similar track record at the China Open to that of Swiatek's - she made it to the last four in 2023 and went on to win the event last year.

Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova, who secured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Qatar six months ago, has put together a career-best season on the women's pro circuit by reaching her first two Major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Although the American's campaigns there ended unceremoniously, she will be eager to improve upon a listless win/loss record of 2-2 in main draw matches in Beijing.

Fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, on her part, has put together a phenomenal sophomore season on the WTA Tour in 2025. Unfortunately, a singles title victory has eluded the Russian since her back-to-back 1000-level triumphs in Dubai and Indian Wells earlier this year. For what it's worth, the 18-year-old did reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 China Open against all odds and will be eager to improve upon her tournament-best result in Beijing this year.

Apart from the usual suspects, 2019 champion Naomi Osaka, fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, local favorite Zheng Qinwen, the resurgent Elena Rybakina, and 2024 runner-up Karolina Muchova are some of the outside favorites to pick up the 2025 China Open title this fortnight.

China Open 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details

Tennis fans in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the women's action in Beijing this week on following websites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

Australia - beIN Sports

France - beIN Sports

Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Spain - Tennis Channel

Czech Republic - Canal+

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia - ESPN LATAM

China - MIGU

UAE - DAZN

For more information, check the broadcast information provided on the official WTA Tour website.

