  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • China Open 2025
  • China Open champ Jannik Sinner reveals why his golden trophy will have to be kept at parents' Italy house instead of his own apartment in Monte-Carlo

China Open champ Jannik Sinner reveals why his golden trophy will have to be kept at parents' Italy house instead of his own apartment in Monte-Carlo

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Oct 01, 2025 13:52 GMT
Jannik Sinner reveals why his huge China Open trophy will have to kept at parents
Jannik Sinner reveals why his huge China Open trophy will have to kept at parents' Italy house (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner won his first title since the Wimbledon triumph a couple of months ago, beating Learner Tien in the final of the China Open on Wednesday to win the ATP 500 event. The China Open trophy, a big golden trophy that is one of the biggest trophies given out in tennis, however, will not go with the World No. 2 to his own apartment in Monte-Carlo.

Ad

Speaking at his press conference after the 6-2, 6-2 win over Tien, Sinner was asked about where he usually keep his trophies and whether the one from Beijing will make it on his display case.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The four-time Grand Slam champion, in response, revealed that all his trophies go with his parents to their house back in Italy, where there is more space. Sinner was born in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy to Hanspeter and Siglinde. The Italian grew up in Sexten in the Dolomites, where his parents now run a guest hotel called Haus Sinner.

"In my parents' place always. My apartment is quite small, so there's not a lot of space," Sinner said.
Ad

At the press conference, Sinner also spoke about remaining fresher in the final stretch of the season, stating that he has learned from the previous reason and tried to arrange his schedule in such a manner that he is well-rested now.

"It's difficult. I feel like also last year we managed very well the season. I managed to play incredibly well at the end of the season because I made some choices earlier on by not playing couple of tournaments."
Ad
"I'm not saying that this is the right choice or not. You know, you never know. What I try to do is to understand. It's very difficult when you're 23, 24, because you're still young, to understand fully your body and mind, what the best thing is to do. That's why exactly you have the best possible people around you trying to guide you a little bit at times," he said.
Ad

At the China Open, Sinner was extended to three sets twice, by Alex de Minaur and by Terrence Atmane. Having won the title, he now has a chance to beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the top ATP ranking spot, provided he wins the Shanghai Masters next and the ATP title in Vienna afterwards.

"I feel like physically I'm getting slightly better every time" - Jannik Sinner

2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty
2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner also spoke about the level of his physical fitness at the moment, stating that he feels himself in a really nice place and confidently adding that he and his team have been working extra hard to make it possible in training.

Ad
"Three months... One thing is if you're injured, you accept it better. This year was a little bit different. It was not easy. But in the same time I used this time to work on things. We've been practicing very hard. I feel like physically I'm getting slightly better every time."
"So yeah, but seeing also last year I was fresh in the end of the year because I made some choices. So yeah, that's it," Sinner said.

At the Shanghai Masters next, Sinner will be the No. 1 seed following Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal announcement.

About the author
Shyam Kamal

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shyam Kamal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications