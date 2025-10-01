Jannik Sinner won his first title since the Wimbledon triumph a couple of months ago, beating Learner Tien in the final of the China Open on Wednesday to win the ATP 500 event. The China Open trophy, a big golden trophy that is one of the biggest trophies given out in tennis, however, will not go with the World No. 2 to his own apartment in Monte-Carlo.Speaking at his press conference after the 6-2, 6-2 win over Tien, Sinner was asked about where he usually keep his trophies and whether the one from Beijing will make it on his display case.The four-time Grand Slam champion, in response, revealed that all his trophies go with his parents to their house back in Italy, where there is more space. Sinner was born in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy to Hanspeter and Siglinde. The Italian grew up in Sexten in the Dolomites, where his parents now run a guest hotel called Haus Sinner.&quot;In my parents' place always. My apartment is quite small, so there's not a lot of space,&quot; Sinner said.At the press conference, Sinner also spoke about remaining fresher in the final stretch of the season, stating that he has learned from the previous reason and tried to arrange his schedule in such a manner that he is well-rested now.&quot;It's difficult. I feel like also last year we managed very well the season. I managed to play incredibly well at the end of the season because I made some choices earlier on by not playing couple of tournaments.&quot;&quot;I'm not saying that this is the right choice or not. You know, you never know. What I try to do is to understand. It's very difficult when you're 23, 24, because you're still young, to understand fully your body and mind, what the best thing is to do. That's why exactly you have the best possible people around you trying to guide you a little bit at times,&quot; he said.At the China Open, Sinner was extended to three sets twice, by Alex de Minaur and by Terrence Atmane. Having won the title, he now has a chance to beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the top ATP ranking spot, provided he wins the Shanghai Masters next and the ATP title in Vienna afterwards.&quot;I feel like physically I'm getting slightly better every time&quot; - Jannik Sinner2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: GettyJannik Sinner also spoke about the level of his physical fitness at the moment, stating that he feels himself in a really nice place and confidently adding that he and his team have been working extra hard to make it possible in training.&quot;Three months... One thing is if you're injured, you accept it better. This year was a little bit different. It was not easy. But in the same time I used this time to work on things. We've been practicing very hard. I feel like physically I'm getting slightly better every time.&quot;&quot;So yeah, but seeing also last year I was fresh in the end of the year because I made some choices. So yeah, that's it,&quot; Sinner said.At the Shanghai Masters next, Sinner will be the No. 1 seed following Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal announcement.