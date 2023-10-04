China Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Daniil Medvedev earn?

The 2023 China Open came to an end, with sixth seed Jannik Sinner winning the men's singles event by defeating second seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in the final.

The Italian booked his place in the title clash with wins over Dan Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka, Grigor Dimitrov and top seed Carlos Alcaraz. Here, he faced Medvedev and took the lead in the match by taking the first set via a tiebreak.

The second set was also determined in a similar manner and Sinner won it to register a 7-6(2), 7-6(2) win and defeat Medvedev for the first time in his career after six successive defeats. The Italian will thus attain a career-best ranking of World No. 4, breaking into the top 5 for the first time in his career.

The total prize pool for the men's tournament at the China Open is $3,633,875, and Sinner's triumph will see him earn a prize money of $679,550 while Medvedev will be paid $365,640.

Top seed Alcaraz and eighth seed Alexander Zverev were both eliminated in the semifinals of the China Open and will each earn $194,860. Casper Ruud, Ugo Humbert, Nicolas Jarry and Grigor Dimitrov are the losing quarterfinalists and will each pocket $99,560.

The players who were ousted in the second round of the China Open will each earn $53,145 while those who lost in the first round will each receive $28,145.

Players who were unable to qualify for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing will also be paid. The individuals who reached the second qualifying round will each earn $14,525 while those who lost in the first round of qualifiers will pocket $8,150.

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the men's doubles title at China Open 2023

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek with the men's doubles winners' trophy in Beijing

Top seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the men's doubles title at the China Open by beating second seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof 6-7(12), 6-3 [10-5] in the final. This was the pair's fifth title in the 2023 season.

Dodig and Krajicek will receive prize money of $223,210 for their victorious run in Beijing while Skupski and Koolhof will pocket $119,050. The teams that were eliminated in the semifinals will each earn $60,240 while those who exited in the quarterfinals will each be paid $30,110.

The pairs who were out in the first round of the men's doubles event in Beijing will be paid $15,590.