Chris Evert, who hasn't been known to hold back, lauded Andy Roddick's message asking the media to stick to the words he used rather than "regurgitate" what they felt he opined. He was referring to the media's reporting on the subject of comparing Carlos Alcaraz with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roddick had earlier declared that Carlos Alcaraz was the most complete 19-year-old player that he had ever seen during the course of a chat with the Tennis Channel.

Picking up on the quote, a tennis website posted an article on social media declaring that the American thought Alcaraz was "better" than both Nadal and Djokovic. This prompted a strongly worded clarification from Roddick.

"I said he’s more complete. Please use my words instead of yours when regurgitating what I think …. Thanks"

Chris Evert on her part reemphasized the fact that Roddick had used the word "complete." She then went on to laud her compatriot for what she called "a great message to the press."

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert andyroddick @andyroddick twitter.com/doublefaultnew… * I said he’s more complete. Please use my words instead of yours when regurgitating what I think …. Thanks * I said he’s more complete. Please use my words instead of yours when regurgitating what I think …. Thanks 🙏 twitter.com/doublefaultnew… Yes, you said complete….great message to the press, Andy! twitter.com/andyroddick/st… Yes, you said complete….great message to the press, Andy! twitter.com/andyroddick/st…

"Yes, you said complete….great message to the press, Andy!"

Aware of the social media storm he had unwittingly generated, Roddick himself asserted that he would abstain from giving out opinions on TV channels. He then clarified that Alcaraz had some distance to cover.

Andy Roddick also added on social media that the 20-year-old may not go on to have the kind of career that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic did.

He did, however, maintain that Carlos Alcaraz does not really have any weaknesses right now.

andyroddick @andyroddick @AuraB_30 I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @AuraB_30 I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure I’ve seen it"

Chris Evert herself had earlier spoken highly of Carlos Alcaraz following his win over Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells.

"He is the epitome of what an athlete should be" - Chris Evert on Carlos Alcaraz

Evert was extremely impressed with Alcaraz's performance in Indian Wells

Much like Andy Roddick, Chris Evert had earlier stressed that Carlos Alcaraz was born to be a champion with qualities like "focus, hunger, and passion."

Following Alcaraz's triumph in the Indian Wells Masters, Chris Evert, tennis expert for Eurosport, stated that the youngster would win multiple Majors if he only "He stayed the course."

Eurosport.es @Eurosport_ES Chris Evert, sobre el nivel de Carlos Alcaraz



"No tiene ninguna debilidad" Chris Evert, sobre el nivel de Carlos Alcaraz"No tiene ninguna debilidad" 🎙💪 Chris Evert, sobre el nivel de Carlos Alcaraz"No tiene ninguna debilidad" https://t.co/v7B4qsqhhl

"I want to say he is the epitome of what an athlete should be, with the qualities, and the tool-set. He was born to be a champion. He was born to be brilliant in the field of tennis, and he's got the tool-set as well as the championship intangible qualities like focus, hunger, and passion," Evert stated.

"I just think if he stays the course and doesn't try to get too over the top with his creativity and with his imagination, if he just stays the course and carries on that momentum that we just saw at Indian Wells, I think he is the number one in the world right now. He is going to win multiple majors," she added.

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the final of the Madrid Masters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Borna Coric. Another trophy beckons for the rising star.

Poll : 0 votes