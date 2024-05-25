Chris Evert becomes grandmother as her son Nicholas and his wife Rebecca are blessed with a baby boy

Chris Evert became a grandmother on Friday, May 24. Her son, Nicholas and his wife gave birth to a baby boy. The former World No. 1 has also thanked them for bringing more love into the family.

Chris Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam champion and is considered one of the greatest players ever to play the game. She currently works as a broadcaster. Evert is also very active on social media platforms.

The American shared the good news of becoming a grandmother on her Instagram. She posted a photo of Rebecca holding the newborn, thanking her son and daughter-in-law for bringing love into the family with the birth of her grandson, 'Hayden James Mill.'

Evert expressed her feelings by writing:

"My son Nicky and his wife Rebecca welcomed their first child, Hayden James into this world last nite..Thanks for bringing more love into our family; so proud of you two.."

The seven-time French Open winner also shared an adorable picture with her son Nicholas and expressed that he will be an awesome dad to Hayden James.

The newborn's father, Nicholas shared the news of the birth of his child on Instagram. He shared glimpses of the baby along with the baby's weight. He had some nice words to say to his wife Rebecca.

He wrote:

"My heart couldn't be more full. Rebecca you are one tough momma!!"

Nicholas shared the news of birth of Hayden, his son

"You’re only 22, you’re going to go past that" - Chris Evert to Iga Swiatek about her record French Open wins

Chris Evert(R) presenting the trophy to Iga Swiatek(L)

Chris Evert believes that World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will eventually break her record of winning the French Open for the most time. Evert won the Roland-Garros seven times in her legendary career.

The 22-year-old Swiatek has already won the French Open three times in her short career. She was victorious in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 editions of the French Open.

Evert shared her conversation with Iga Swiatek during the trophy presentation. She stated that the 22-year-old could break her French Open record if she manages to stay fit.

She said:

"She’s going to be in for the long haul, and I told her - you’ve won three French Opens, I won seven. You’re only 22, you’re going to go past that. You can go to eight, nine, 10. But she’s got to pace herself and make sure she’s not injured."

The American, who was present at last year's trophy presentation at the French Open, said that the Pole contains all the ingredients of a true champion and ticks all the boxes.

"Absolutely. Iga is a player on a mission. She’s more focused. She doesn’t get upset at all when she’s losing. She just has all the ingredients to be a champion. She really does. She checks all the boxes — the intangibles and the tangibles," she told AP.

Iga Swiatek is an overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 French Open. She will kick off her campaign against Leolia Jeanjean of France.