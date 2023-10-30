Chris Evert, Boris Becker, and others from the tennis community pay tribute to Matthew Perry after 'Friends' star's tragic demise

Chris Evert recently paid her respects to Matthew Perry, whose tragic demise has left a void in the entertainment industry and left fans shocked around the globe.

Matthew Perry, popularly celebrated for his role as "Chandler Bing" in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, sadly passed away on Saturday (October 28) aged 54. The entertainment star was found dead in his Los Angeles home due to an apparent case of drowning.

Owing to his performance in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which ran for 10 seasons spanning from 1994-2004, Perry instantly grasped the audience with his dry sarcastic character and further received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002. Last year, he also wrote a book titled 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir'.

While fans continue to mourn the late American-Canadian actor and remember his comedic talents, several tennis players also paid their respects to the late star.

Chris Evert recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to dedicate a heartfelt message for Matthew Perry.

"RIP Matthew Perry, you were a bright light to so many. Your warmth and humor will be dearly missed. You were brave and a fighter, and will always be in our hearts," she wrote on X.

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov also took to social media to pay tribute to Perry after his tragic demise.

"RIP Matthew. Thank you for bringing me and the world so much laughter," he wrote on Instagram.

