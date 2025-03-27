Chris Evert and Boris Becker send messages of concern to Grigor Dimitrov after Miami Open scare

Grigor Dimitrov's epic win at the Miami Open has drawn a lot of attention, with the likes of Boris Becker and Chris Evert also weighing in their two cents over the late-night finish. The grueling 2 hour 47 minute encounter not only left Dimitrov gasping for breath but also led to postponement of the final match scheduled to be played on Stadium court.

The Bulgarian, who prevailed 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (3) over his much-younger opponent, asked for medical assistance at the end of the match. He complained of dizziness and was then taken off the court by a medical team.

Becker and Evert, both of whom are former World No. 1s and multi-time Grand Slam winners, then took to social media, expressing concern about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery.

While Evert expressed hope of Dimitrov bouncing back from his minor health scare, Becker exhorted him to recover quickly and be ready for the big semifinal encounter against either Novak Djokovic or Sebastian Korda.

"Hoping he's feeling better today," Chris Evert wrote on X.

"Come on G ! We need you alive and kicking for the semifinals man," Boris Becker said in another post.

Notably, Djokovic and Korda were scheduled to take to court for their quarterfinal encounter after Grigor Dimitrov but the late finish forced the oragnizers to push their encounter to Thursday, March 27.

Earlier, the Stadium court line-up was jammed with long matches and the accommodation of Alexander Zverev vs Athur Fils encounter that had a day earlier been delayed due to inclement weather.

Grigor Dimitrov looks to make second consecutive Miami Open final

Grigor Dimitrov after winning his Miami Open quarterfinal encounter. (Source: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov has enjoyed quite a lot of success at the Miami Open over the last couple of years, having won nine of the last ten matches that he has played at the event.

The Bulgarian had made the final last year after beating the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz before losing to Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. 12 months on, he finds himself just one win away from matching that performance again.

Dimitrov's run this year has seen him post wins over the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Brandon Nakashima, Karen Khachanov, and Federico Cina.

The semifinal encounter against Cerundolo was his biggest test, with him overcoming a slow start. He lost the opening set in a tiebreaker but came back strong to finish 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3). Earlier, he had also been tested by Khachanov, needing another three set to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5.

