Chris Evert declares her love for Bjorn Borg after being reminded of fond memory with Swede

Tennis legend Chris Evert poured love when she came across a throwback photo of herself with Swedish great Björn Borg alongside the cover of his biography Heartbeats. &quot;Heartbeats: A Memoir&quot; is the first full memoir by Borg. The 304-page-long book, published by Diversion Books and distributed by Simon &amp; Schuster, will be released in the U.S. on September 23, 2025.A user shared a throwback photo where young Evert and Borg can be seen standing side by side in tennis gear. The username captioned the post:&quot;Björn Borg and @ChrissieEvert 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾&quot;Evert left a &quot;Love Him...&quot; comment under this X post:Chris Evert @ChrissieEvertLINK@DrB2you Love him...Both Evert and Borg dominated the courts in the 1970s and early 1980s. They both won their first Grand Slam titles together at the Roland Garros in 1974.In his book, Bjorn Borg shed light on his tennis career, as he burst on the professional scene at the age of just 15 years. He went on to win 11 Grand Slam singles titles, including six at the French Open and five consecutive at Wimbledon.Bjorn Borg had mutual admiration for Chris Evert to lift tennisBefore the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams took the spotlight in tennis, it was Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert filling the stadiums.During an interview with The Athletic last year, Borg credited himself and 18-time Grand Slam champion for the rise of tennis. He called Evert &quot;a very good friend,&quot; before adding:&quot;We started something together. We were two big stars. We lifted tennis to a different level. I’m very happy and proud to have done that. Then the ones that came after us lifted it more. Federer, Nadal, Novak, the Williams sisters. But we were there at the beginning.&quot;In the same interview, Borg also shed light on the evolving and fast nature of sport, with several more aspects coming into play.&quot;They hit the ball harder. It’s much more grueling to play the way they do,&quot; he said. &quot;There is also the TV aspect to it. They are big stars. Tennis has become one of the biggest sports in the world and they have a big responsibility. &quot;They have to inspire people and promote the sport. It’s different than if you are a star in football. You don’t have to promote your sport. But if we talk about their fame, then they must be doing a great job. They all understand that no one player is bigger than the sport itself.&quot;Interestingly, Bjorn Borg said goodbye to tennis when he was just in his mid-20s. He lost motivation in himself to continue playing the sport and the difficulty of dealing with the fame. He covered all those struggles in his above mentioned biography.