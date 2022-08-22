Chris Evert defends Judy Murray from fan who accused her of being "completely devoid of any talent" after being embroiled in transgender controversy

Chris Evert has defended Andy Murray’s mother Judy Murray after she was disdained by a follower. The said follower posted vile remarks against the famed mother when she picked sides in an ongoing transgender controversy.

“Shut up for goodness sake. You have always been completely devoid any talent yet you hang on to the coattails of your sons. It’s no wonder you’re hated in the town,” he wrangled.

Chris Evert was unhappy with the disrespect shown towards the British tennis coach and mother.

“Wow… he got up on the wrong side of the bed….” Evert concluded.

The incident occurred when Murray voiced her opinion regarding the acceptance of a transgender golfer in the women’s side of the sport.

Murray, whose family is a huge proponent of women's sports, responded to the news shared by the Post Millennial by expressing resentment towards the decision to allow a biological male golfer to switch to women’s sport.

“No. Not fair at all. Protect women’s sport. Listen to the facts, the scientists and the medics. This is wrong,” Murray responded.

According to the Daily Mail, Haliey Davidson, 29, is set to become the first transgender woman to earn a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour card. She had a good run in the preliminary rounds, thus qualifying for the tour card. Davidson last competed as a male golfer in 2015, after which she began hormone therapy treatment and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

It was also reported that the LPGA Tour had removed its 'female at birth' requirement back in 2010.

Along with Chris Evert, others speak in support of Judy Murray

Murray was supported by some like-minded individuals

Although Judy Murray received flak from some upset followers, she was supported by other like-minded individuals.

One follower responded to Chris Evert, agreeing that Murray is a very dear personality.

“Complete nonsense from him. Judy Murray is really adored in her home town and done a brilliant job promoting tennis. Also doesn’t take her self too seriously which is brilliant to see,” they wrote.

Another follower demanded a solution to the ambiguity in women's sports.

“Totally wrong. We need to find a way to solve this sporting dilemma. Biological males will always have a physical advantage in women’s sport. Deep thought required,” they tweeted.

Yet another individual voiced that a broader conversation was required regarding the issue.

“Scientists and medics facilitate transition. Should trans women play in some kind of segregated competition? Isn't this how we ended up with women's sport in the first place because the men wouldn't tolerate women competing with them? Needs a much broader conversation,” they wrote.

A few others, however, were not too kind about Judy Murray’s remarks.

