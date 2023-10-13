Chris Evert extends support to gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton amid her health struggles

Chris Evert recently sent prayers and love to Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who is currently fighting for her life in ICU.

Retton, the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, has been hospitalized, with a rare form of pneumonia, in the intensive care unit for over a week and cannot breathe on her own, according to her daughter Mckenna Kelley. She did not disclose the specific type or cause of her pneumonia, but said it was severe and required intensive care.

She also said that Retton does not have medical insurance and asked for donations to cover the hospital costs.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," her daughter Kelley said on crowdfunding site Spotfund.

The news of Retton’s illness shocked and saddened the sports world at large. Many of her friends and fans expressed their concern and offered their prayers on social media. One of them was Chris Evert, who tweeted on Thursday, October 12, saying:

"Sending love and prayers to Mary Lou Retton as she fights for her life. Her strength and resiliency will get her through this…🙏❤️."

Chris Evert hails Simone Biles after the American becomes the most decorated gymnast in history with 21st World title



Chris Evert recently congratulated American gymnast Simone Biles for breaking the record for the most medals in the sport.

Biles achieved her 21st World title and 34th medal at the Olympics and the World Championships on October 6, at the age of 26.

Evert shared her appreciation for her fellow American on social media.

"She’s SO awesome… in every way…," Evert tweeted.

Simone Biles and Shannon Lee Miller share the record for the highest number of Olympic medals by an American gymnast, with seven medals each. Biles could break the record, as she has stated that she wants to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I’m making time for the important things in my life, rather than before, it was just 'go, go, go,' and then making time after," Biles stated (via The Spun).

Biles, who withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons, will look forward to coming back strong on the big stage next year.