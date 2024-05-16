Chris Evert in favor of Grand Slam wildcards not being decided based on nationality amid French Open 2024 controversy

Former American player Chris Evert voiced her agreement in favor of wildcards not being decided by nationality. This is in light of the French Open being embroiled in controversy even before it started as questions have been raised regarding the wildcard entries into the Grand Slam.

Recently, the wildcard entries for the 2024 French Open were announced by the authorities. Several tennis stars missed an entry through the wildcard system. Six entries were given to French nationals and two reciprocal wildcard entries were given to US and Australian nationals out of the eight main draw wildcards.

For those unaware, reciprocal wildcards are an arrangement between the US Open, Australian Open, and French Open organizers to provide their nationals one main draw wildcard each in the other's Grand Slam. For example, the French Open reserved a wildcard spot each for an Australian and a US national.

Controversy enraged primarily because Dominic Thiem was not awarded a wildcard. The Austrian, who recently announced that he will retire at the end of the season deserved a wildcard due to his credentials, according to many. One of those is journalist Carole Bouchard, who wrote on her X account:

"Personal take on WCs in GS: these events are supposed to be the pinnacles of the sport so u shouldn’t get a pass and even less one due to your nationality. Keep path for limited exceptions for top players or players w/ outstanding achievements in GS. Reciprocal WCs need to stop."

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert reposted Bouchard's tweet and wrote:

"Totally agree…"

Chris Evert joined by Sascha Bajin in speaking about the French Open wildcard controversy

Sascha Bajin.

Chris Evert is not the first person to speak out against the wildcard policy at the Grand Slam. Sascha Bajin, tennis coach and former hitting partner to Serena Williams, also expressed his disappointment.

"French open not giving Thiem a 2 time finalist a WC in his final year is a joke. Sorry @rolandgarros but that’s just terrible and who ever came up with that decision needs to be ….. (you guys fill the blank)," Bajin wrote on X.

Dominic Thiem has a commendable record at the French Open. He has won 28 out of the 38 main draw matches that he played. In 2018 and 2019, Thiem reached the French Open final but lost to Rafael Nadal on both occasions.

In 2020, he reached the quarterfinal in Paris but has faced a first-round elimination in the last three editions.