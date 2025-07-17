Chris Evert, Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Shelby Rogers and others shower love as Sloane Stephens’ wins Muhammad Ali Humanitarian award at ESPYs

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian honor has been in existence since 2013, but until Wednesday, no tennis player had been awarded it. However, Sloane Stephens made history by becoming the first tennis player to be recognized for the honor.

Ad

Her work at the Sloane Stephens Foundation was rewarded at the ESPYS 2025 in Los Angeles. Shortly after accepting the honor, she posted on Instagram about her achievement with a long message in the caption, highlighting how much the award means to her.

"So honored to receive the 2025 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award," she wrote. "This one means everything. I’ve been lucky to live my dream on the court, but the work we do through the @sloanestephensfoundation is my purpose."

Ad

Trending

Stephens said more about the impact her nonprofit organization has had on the kids, who love to play the sport.

"It’s for the kids who deserve to be seen, the ones who just need a safe place to grow, and the communities that shaped me," she continued. "I know I was put here to do more than hit a tennis ball and while I’ve done that with pride, I’m most fulfilled by the impact we’re building beyond the game."

Ad

Finally, Stephens thanked her family, her team, and all of those involved in making good things happen at her organization.

Ad

After the post was posted on Instagram, love for Stephens came from all corners. Former tennis player Chris Evert commented:

“Congrats Sloane! Well deserved 🙏👏👍.”

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, proudly cheered:

“👏👏👏👏👏.”

Asia Muhammad and Shelby Rogers echoed with similar applause emojis. Social media influencer Sasha Exeter wrote:

“SO SO PROUD OF YOU. Congrats sis,” and received a heartfelt reply from Sloane herself: “Thank you ❤️.”

Ad

Here are the reactions:

Comments section

How is the Sloane Stephens Foundation transforming youth lives through tennis and education?

Sloane Stephens founded the nonprofit organization in 2013. Stephens was only 20 at the time. The foundation aims to help underserved youth dream big and achieve.

Ad

The first major step in achieving so came two years later in 2015, when the SSF started the flagship initiative "Love, Love, Compton" within the Compton Unified School District to offer free tennis instruction, academic support, and mentorship. It served a predominantly Black and Latinx student population, as many live below the poverty line.

Another cornerstone program by the SSF is the S.T.A.R. (Scholar Tennis at Recess) program. There, coaches facilitate structured, inclusive recess tennis sessions at elementary schools two days a week.

With the Sloane Stephens Foundation reaching over 15,000 young people, Sports Business Journal honored the organization with a Celebration of Service award in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More