Chris Evert heartbroken as she mourns death of LA's Braun Levi in tragic accident

Tennis legend Chris Evert has expressed grief at the passing of 18-year-old US tennis player Braun Levi. The talented youngster passed away on May 4 in a vehicular accident.

Ad

Chris Evert expressed her condolences on a Tennis Channel Instagram post. The post announced the formation of the "Live Like Braun Foundation" to honour the young athlete's memory. The American tennis legend commented,

"So sad to hear...Sounds like a very special young man. Rest in Peace."

Instagram | @tennischannel

Tributes for Levi have poured in from both within and outside the tennis world, with commentators mourning the loss of the incredible talent.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Chris Evert now mentors up-and-coming talents through her tennis academy, which is registered with the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The tennis star, 70, has also overcome cancer twice in recent years. Recently, she revealed that she was finally free of the disease. She told We are Tennis:

“Well, I'm cancer free, so I'm good. I have to get a CAT scan every three months to be proactive with it, because it came back a second time, and they want to be cautious."

Ad

At the same time, she underlined that she was getting "stronger and stronger." Jeanne Colette Dubin, Chris Evert's younger sister, died from ovarian cancer at 62.

Who was Braun Levi, and what happened to him?

Beach Memorial For Braun Levi Killed In Traffic Incident - Source: Getty

Braun Levi was just a month away from graduation when the accident occurred.

Ad

The accident took place early in the morning on Sepulveda Boulevard in California. Authorities were alerted and tried to resuscitate Levi, but to no avail.

Levi, a Varsity tennis team captain for three years, was a "true leader and student athlete," Loyola High School, which he attended, said in a statement.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched," the statement added.

Ad

Jamal Adams, the Principal of the school, underlined that Levi was an "exceptional" talent.

"He was an exceptional student, a killer athlete, one of the best tennis players in our school," Adams said (via USA TODAY). "He was a humble young man who did a great job of highlighting and bringing joy to the people around him. He was a stellar part of the community."

Ad

Loyola Athletics shared on social media that Levi, a star on the school’s tennis team, had just celebrated his fourth consecutive league championship on April 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratap S. Pratap is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. With over five years of professional experience in diverse media roles and a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Pratap has honed his skills in storytelling and reporting. He began his career in Northeast India, contributing to prominent platforms like The Sentinel, India Today NE, and EastMojo. Later, he transitioned to writing for RT’s international website, focusing on India-centric stories.



A lifelong tennis enthusiast, Pratap’s journey into tennis journalism stems from a deep-rooted love for the sport that began in his school days. At Sportskeeda, he channels this passion into covering tennis, offering readers a mix of match analysis, player profiles, and unique takes on the sport’s evolving dynamics.



Pratap stays updated by religiously watching Tennis TV highlights and tracking the latest developments on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). He values accuracy and ethics, relying on credible sources like BBC and The Guardian to ensure his content is both trustworthy and engaging.



Among his career highlights are interviews with local politicians, environmentalists, and athletes during his tenure with various media outlets. Now, writing about tennis is a milestone that aligns his professional expertise with his personal passion.



Pratap admires Novak Djokovic for his resilience and ability to thrive under pressure. His favorite event is Wimbledon, a tournament he reveres for its unmatched legacy and prestige. Off the court, he enjoys music, cinema, and reading, pursuits that enrich his perspective as a storyteller. Know More