Chris Evert heartbroken as she mourns death of LA's Braun Levi in tragic accident

Tennis legend Chris Evert has expressed grief at the passing of 18-year-old US tennis player Braun Levi. The talented youngster passed away on May 4 in a vehicular accident.
Chris Evert expressed her condolences on a Tennis Channel Instagram post. The post announced the formation of the "Live Like Braun Foundation" to honour the young athlete's memory. The American tennis legend commented,
"So sad to hear...Sounds like a very special young man. Rest in Peace."
Tributes for Levi have poured in from both within and outside the tennis world, with commentators mourning the loss of the incredible talent.
Notably, Chris Evert now mentors up-and-coming talents through her tennis academy, which is registered with the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The tennis star, 70, has also overcome cancer twice in recent years. Recently, she revealed that she was finally free of the disease. She told We are Tennis:
“Well, I'm cancer free, so I'm good. I have to get a CAT scan every three months to be proactive with it, because it came back a second time, and they want to be cautious."
At the same time, she underlined that she was getting "stronger and stronger." Jeanne Colette Dubin, Chris Evert's younger sister, died from ovarian cancer at 62.
Who was Braun Levi, and what happened to him?
Braun Levi was just a month away from graduation when the accident occurred.
The accident took place early in the morning on Sepulveda Boulevard in California. Authorities were alerted and tried to resuscitate Levi, but to no avail.
Levi, a Varsity tennis team captain for three years, was a "true leader and student athlete," Loyola High School, which he attended, said in a statement.
"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched," the statement added.
Jamal Adams, the Principal of the school, underlined that Levi was an "exceptional" talent.
"He was an exceptional student, a killer athlete, one of the best tennis players in our school," Adams said (via USA TODAY). "He was a humble young man who did a great job of highlighting and bringing joy to the people around him. He was a stellar part of the community."
Loyola Athletics shared on social media that Levi, a star on the school’s tennis team, had just celebrated his fourth consecutive league championship on April 29.