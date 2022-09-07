Chris Evert & Laura Robson highlight Andy Murray's comment 11 years ago on Caroline Garcia being World No. 1 one day after she reaches US Open semifinal

Caroline Garcia's victory over Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday came as a surprise to many as the home hope was tipped to beat Garcia and keep her bid to make a second Grand Slam final this season alive.

Players, fans and pundits were ecstatic with Garcia's win as she became the third Frenchwoman in the Open Era to reach the US Open semifinals. She joins Amelie Mauresmo (2002 and 2006) and Mary Pierce (2005) to do so.

Former British tennis player Laura Robson recalled a tweet from Andy Murray, where he predicted ten years ago that Caroline Garcia would become World No. 1 one day.

"Cue the Andy Murray Caroline Garcia tweet," she tweeted

Murray, the 2012 men's US Open champion, saw Garcia play against Maria Sharapova over a decade ago and understood the potential the young Carolina Garcia carried at the time.

"The girl sharapova is playing is going to be number one in the world one day caroline garcia, what a player u heard it here first," He tweeted

Following a mesmerizing performance by the Frenchwoman on Tuesday night, former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert also claimed that she had mentioned the same.

"I mentioned it, Laura!!!!!!!!," Evert tweeted

In another tweet, she expressed her admiration for Gracia's performance, claiming that she completely outmatched Coco Gauff in their quarterfinal clash at Flushing Meadows. She also praised compatriot Gauff and believes she is on the verge of winning her first Major.

"A very impressive Caroline Garcia overpowered Coco Gauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major," She tweeted.

Garcia to play her first Major semifinal in the 2022 US Open

Caroline Garcia will take on Ons Jabeur for a spot in the final of the New York Major

Caroline Garcia hit four aces and 22 winners against home-hope Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2022 US Open. She will face World No. 5 Ons Jabeur, who won her quarterfinal match against Ajla Tomljanovic in a tough straight-sets encounter.

Garcia is attempting to become the first Frenchwoman to reach the US Open final since 2005 and the first to win a Major singles title since Marion Bartoli at Wimbledon 2013. The Frenchwoman won the Cincinnati Open ahead of the New York Major and is on a 11-match winning streak

Garcia and Jabeur have played each other twice before and the Tunisian has won both encounters. The duo last faced each other at the 2020 Australian Open, where Jabeur prevailed in a tense three-set contest.

