Chris Evert poses in chic outfit for dinner with her son Alex during French Open

Former tennis star Chris Evert was seen enjoying a Parisian evening as she caught up with her son Alex over dinner during the 2025 French Open. Evert is currently serving as one of the experts on TNT's Roland-Garros coverage team and was seen taking some time off from her packed schedule to enjoy her break.

Ad

Alexander 'Alex' Mill is the eldest son of the former World No. 1 from her second marriage to American alpine ski racer Andy Mill. They tied the knot in 1988 but mutually split in 2006. Currently, their son is a fitness coach who takes a special interest in CrossFit training.

Evert, on the other hand, dominated the tennis world during her prime and won a staggering 18 Grand Slam singles titles. She had been on top of the women's singles for 260 weeks, ending years 1974-1978, 1980 and 1981 as the World No. 1.

Ad

Trending

She was seen enjoying her time with her son and a friend at the Ralph's Restaurant in Paris, which is owned by the luxury brand Ralph Lauren. Evert, who posed in a chic black t-shirt and blue jeans, took to her Instagram stories to share an image posted by her son.

Screenshot via @chrissieevert on Instagram dated May 30, 2025.

Chris Evert also cherishes being a mother more than all the great laurels she has achieved in her life.

Ad

Chris Evert's thoughts on being a mother

Chris Evert at an event - Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert highlighted that the most fulfilling part of her life has been to be a mother. The tennis icon has three sons- Nicholas, Alex and Colton, and admitted that even though her career has been glorious, being the mother has given her the most satisfaction.

Ad

In an interview earlier this year with We Are Tennis, she said:

"The best thing about being Chris Evert are my boys and being a mother, that's the first thing that came to my mind...Yeah, I love my boys. I love my boys. Yeah, that's been the highlight of my life, yeah."

She also added how her new role as a grandmother to Hayden, son of Nicholas, has been double the enjoyment.

Ad

"I thought nothing can top having a child. But having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will right around as long as I can," she said.

At the French Open, the 70-year-old Evert holds the all-time record for the most women's singles titles with seven.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More