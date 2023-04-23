Chris Evert reacts to Andy Murray's mother, Judy poking fun at her son

Chris Evert recently reacted to Judy Murray playfully teasing her son Andy on social media.

Andy Murray's venture into coaching came to a disappointing halt when his five-year-old daughter, Edie, decided to no longer play tennis.

After his early exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Murray decided to take on the role of coach for Edie. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain, as Edie wrote a note to her father stating that she no longer wants to play the sport.

"Dear dady I am not going to play tennis for a while. Lots of love, Edie," Murray's daughter wrote in the note.

Andy Murray's mother, Judy, recently shared a picture of Edie's note on Twitter. She poked fun at the former World No. 1 and suggested that her granddaughter could benefit from participating in the 'Miss-Hits' program. Judy created the program for girls aged between five and eight to learn the basics of tennis in a fun and engaging way.

Reacting to the same, Chris Evert shared Judy's tweet along with several laughing emojis.

Andy Murray gears up for Madrid Open 2023

Murray at the 2022 Madrid Open

Andy Murray's clay-court season got off to a disappointing start with a straight-sets loss to Alex de Minaur in the round of 64 in Monte-Carlo. However, the former World No. 1 is determined to bounce back and is gearing up to compete in the highly-anticipated ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open. The tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, April 26.

On Friday, April 21, the Madrid Open's social media account shared some pictures of Andy Murray putting in the hard yards during his practice session before the tournament. The post also highlighted that Murray was the first player to practice at the Manolo Santana Stadium this year.

Earlier, Murray revealed his plans to participate in all three clay court Masters events and then assess his physical condition to determine if he is fit to compete in the 2023 French Open.

"I’m planning on playing here in Madrid and Rome, and then depending on how the body feels and how I’m playing, I’ll decide on the French Open," Murray said in an interview with Eurosport.

In 2022, Murray defeated Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in Madrid, setting up a highly-anticipated showdown against Novak Djokovic in the third round. However, the Brit withdrew from the match, his first against Djokovic in five years, due to illness.

