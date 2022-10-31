Chris Evert reacts in disbelief to Felix Auger-Aliassime's incredible service record

After an early exit at the Astana Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime has significantly stepped up his game, winning three back-to-back singles titles.

While he started by winning two ATP 250 tournaments — the Firenze Open and European Open, the Canadian beat Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 40 minutes in the title clash of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Sunday. It was Aliassime's fourth title of the season, with his first coming in Rotterdam in February.

The eighth-ranked player's strong serve was on display yet again as he won five straight matches without getting broken even once. In fact, the 22-year-old currently has a streak of holding his last 86 service games. The last time he was broken was in the quarterfinals of the European Open against Britain's Dan Evans, a match that he eventually won.

A social media post that touched upon this stat caught former World No. 1 Chris Evert's attention.

"Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semis of Basel today, 6-3, 6-2, has now held his last 75 service games in a row, a streak that dates back to the QFs of Antwerp last week. He's only faced break point in 2 of those 75 service games," the tweet read.

A surprised Evert responded in one word by saying:

"WHAAAAT?????"

One fan of the Canadian player, who has now won 13 consecutive matches, took to social media to praise him. He stated that the lesson that can be learned from Aliassime's performance this year is that young players should be given time to find their groove.

"There's a lesson in FAA's success this year for all (ok, many) of us, isn't there? Chill with the rush to judgment, especially on young, developing players. Every player has a path and a timeline," a fan tweeted.

Once again, 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert was quick to reply, writing:

"So true."

"I thought how cool it would be if I win here, where Federer won 10 times" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning Swiss Indoors

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the 2022 Swiss Indoors title in Basel.

After defeating Holger Rune for his fourth title of the year, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime revealed that he thought about his inspiration Roger Federer before the match. The 22-year-old, who defeated the Swiss legend in their only career meeting, was thrilled to have his name in the same list of winners as Federer.

"It’s really cool. I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times. I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament. Lifting the trophy is definitely going to feel special," he stated.

