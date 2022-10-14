Chris Evert reacts to Maria Sharapova's picture with her son

Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son Theodore on July 1 this year. The Russian often posts pictures of herself with her child on social media.

One of them was shared on her Twitter account, with the caption:

"Here is - finally - little Theodore Sharapova!"

Chris Evert retweeted the post, captioning it:

"Awwwww"

Evert was among the many people in tennis who spoke out on Sharapova's doping ban back in 2016. The American said that the five-time Grand Slam winner wasn't getting enough support from her colleagues as she isolated herself from the tennis world.

“It’s hard to tell (the reaction from players) because Maria Sharapova has always isolated herself from the rest of the tennis world, from the players. She doesn’t have a lot of close friendships on the tour. She’s made that known, she can’t be friends with the players," Evert told ESPN.

"Her friendships are outside of the tennis world, she’s isolated herself. So it's hard. I’m not seeing a lot of support from a lot of the players. I think everyone is being mum about the subject right now. Whether its shock or whether they don’t want to become involved or have an opinion about it. It’s sort of surprising that not a lot of players have shown their support for her," she added.

Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes gives glimpse of their child's face

Maria Sharapova in action at the 2020 Australian Open

Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes gave the world a glimpse of their son Theodore's face in a recent Instagram post.

The Brit shared a picture of the 35-year-old holding her son, in which a small part of the latter's face could be seen

"T & M," the caption of the image read.

Sharapova recently was in London with her fiance and son, visiting the Frieze Art Fair in Regent's Park.

Earlier, she also paid a visit to the Alexander McQueen SS23 womenswear show in the English capital with Gilkes.

#MariaSharapova attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England

Sharapova and Gilkes started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, several months after the former announced her retirement from tennis.

The 2020 Australian Open was the Russian's final tournament and she received a wildcard. Sharapova faced then-19th seed Donna Vekic in the first round and lost 6-3, 6-4.

She retired with 36 singles titles to her name, including five Majors. She also won 14 WTA 1000 titles and the WTA Finals in 2004, aged only 17.

