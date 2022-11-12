Chris Evert reacts to 'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter's hilarious take on recent boom in fake Twitter profiles

Chris Evert chimed in on the recent fake profile controversy on the social media platform Twitter, reacting to a hilarious take on the same by American superstar Lynda Carter. Twitter has seen a rise in fake profiles impersonating famous personalities of late, after the introduction of the $8 paid verification rule.

'Wonder Woman' star Carter took a jibe at the matter by tweeting that she is even ready to prove that she is the original Lynda Carter to a Twitter account called 'FakeLyndaCarter.'

"Ready to do battle with @FakeLyndaCarter at this point," Carter wrote.

Evert reacted to the same and saw the funny side of the tweet, before suggesting that 'scamsters' should not mess with the real Lynda Carter.

"Better not mess with the @RealLyndaCarter," Chris Evert wrote in response.

Evert was recently in Fort Worth, Texas, attending the 2022 WTA Finals as a Legend Ambassador for the tournament alongside her great rival of the past and good friend Martina Navratilova. Evert and Navratilova are among the most prolific champions in WTA Finals history. As Legend Ambassadors, Evert and Navratilova took part in promotional and media activities for the tournament, with a keen focus on promoting women's tennis in the Latin American region.

Evert also took to Twitter to react to Caroline Garcia's title victory in the 2022 WTA Finals, congratulating the French player on a well-deserved win. Evert urged Garcia to "keep going."

"You worked hard for it. Keep going," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

"Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andrescu, Kerber, get back to their top form" - Chris Evert excited about future of WTA tour

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 US Open.

Like Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert is also among the most famous personalities who are quite active on social media, talking about various things, particularly tennis. Evert recently expressed her view that the WTA tour is already very strong, in a season during which the likes of Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, and Sofia Kenin, among others, were well off their best form. If these players also get back to their best soon, things could get very interesting, Evert believes.

"The @WTA tour is SO strong, just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andrescu, Kerber, (who am I missing?)get back to their top form, how interesting it will get!" Evert wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Evert also recently joined Navratilova and fellow tennis great Rosie Casals as the trio got to know more about the history of American cowgirls at the National Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth, and expressed their surprise at what they learned.

