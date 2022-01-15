Chris Evert reveals she has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, shares her story "as a way to help others"

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently took to Twitter to confirm that she has been diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer. Evert also shared an article written by her close friend and tennis reporter Chris McKendry, which shed some light on the former World No. 1's diagnosis.

The 18-time Slam champion's cancer is fortunately at an early stage and was discovered following a preventive hysterectomy procedure towards the end of last year. As things stand, the disease has not spread to other parts of Evert's body and she is due to begin chemotherapy this week.

In her Twitter announcement, Evert expressed her gratitude at the early diagnosis and thanked McKendry for "her friendship" and for helping pen an intimate article about her disease.

"I wanted to share my Stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," Chris Evert wrote. "I feel very lucky they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for co-writing this very personal story with me. And thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN's coverage of the Aussie Open."

Chris Evert and Chris McKendry have grown very close over the years, appearing together in numerous panel discussions for the Tennis Channel. They have also co-presented at several Grand Slams and were expected to do so at this year's Australian Open.

In her article, McKendry revealed that Evert's diagnosis was confirmed on 7 December, after which she underwent surgery.

"I can't talk right now, but the pathology report came back today and revealed I have a malignant tumor in my fallopian tube; going in for more surgery next week then chemo ... f--- me...," Chris Evert had texted McKendry on 7 December.

McKendry explained that once Evert had time to process the news, she became more hopeful.

"I've lived a very charmed life," Evert told McKendry. "Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back."

However, Evert is admittedly worried about how her body will "respond to chemotherapy."

"As someone who has always had control over my life, I have no idea how I'll respond to chemotherapy. I have to give in to something higher."

"When I go into chemo, she is my inspiration" - Chris Evert on her sister Jeanne Evert Dubin, who passed away in 2020

Evert at Wimbledon in 1975

Chris Evert's younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, passed away in February 2020 due to ovarian cancer. Unfortunately for the younger Evert, her cancer was detected at a much later stage, making it impossible for her to recover.

The former World No. 1, for her part, believes she is luckier than her sibling, who always put others ahead of herself.

"I am so lucky," Chris Evert was quoted as saying by McKendry in the article. "True to Jeanne's personality and like many other women, Jeanne was busy taking care of everyone else."

Jeanne Evert Dubin was also a tennis professional and played in 11 Majors. Chris Evert said she will seek inspiration from her sister's memories to help her through her chemotherapy sessions.

"When I go into chemo, she is my inspiration. I'll be thinking of her. And she'll get me through it."

Edited by Arvind Sriram