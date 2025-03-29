Chris Evert sends emotional message to Russian-born Daria Kasatkina after she announces Australian switch

Chris Evert sent a heartfelt message to Daria Kasatkina after she announced that she was granted permanent residency in Australia. Kasatkina was born in Tolyatti, Russia and has represented her home country on the professional tennis circuit from 2011 until the beginning of 2025.

Recently, Kasatkina shared the news on social media that her application for permanent residency in Australia had been approved by the government and that she plans to make Melbourne her new home.

"I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government . Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there," Kasatkina wrote.

The 27-year-old also expressed that she will represent her "new homeland," Australia, in her future professional tennis competitions.

"As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards," she added.

Reacting to Daria Kasatkina gaining permanent residency in Australia, Chris Evert expressed her joy on social media and described the development as "heartwarming."

Evert stated that Kasatkina would now have the freedom to be her true self in Australia, alluding to the fact that Kasatkina would be able to live openly with her girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, in a country known for its more accepting stance towards the LGBTQ+ community. Kasatkina had publicly announced her relationship with Zabiiako in 2022.

"This is heartwarming to hear! Free to be who you are in a wonderful country ... So happy for you ❤️," Evert posted on X.

Daria Kasatkina most recently competed under the Russian banner in two WTA 1000 hard court tournaments - the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

In California, the former World No. 8 was seeded 12th and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Sofia Kenin 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her opening match before falling to 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 in the third round.

Similarly, at the Miami Open, Kasatkina was seeded 12th and lost to wild card Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 in the second round.

Daria Kasatkina will play under the Australian flag for the first time at Charleston Open 2025

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Charelston Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daria Kasatkina will next compete at the 2025 Charleston Open, scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The matches will be played on the outdoor green clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2024, Kasatkina was seeded fourth and she defeated the likes of Ashlyn Krueger, Anhelina Kalinina, Jaqueline Cristian and Jessica Pegula to secure her spot in the final. In the championship match, the former World No. 8 lost to Danielle Collins and finished as the runner-up of the WTA 500 clay court event.

This year, Daria Kasatkina will enter the Charleston Open as the fifth seed and will begin her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. The tournament will also feature players such as defending champion Danielle Collins, Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Sofia Kenin among others.

