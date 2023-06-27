Chris Evert sends her love to Ajla Tomljanovic after Aussie withdraws from Wimbledon

Chris Evert has sent her love to Australian tennis player and close friend Ajla Tomljanovic after she confirmed her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Tomljanovic has been suffering from a number of injury issues that has seen her miss the entire 2023 season so far. The 30-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals in the last two editions of Wimbledon, took to social media to state that she won't be able to compete at the upcoming grasscourt Major as she is yet to fully recover from her knee injury.

"After experiencing many special emotions and memories in Wimbledon over the last few years I had very high hopes of making my return there this year. Unfortunately, my knee is still asking for just a bit more time before I can have full confidence in it in order to play at my best level," Tomljanovic wrote.

"Really eager to get back out there but this year Wimbledon came a bit sooner than I was ready for. I know it will be worth the wait and am already looking forward to next year," she added.

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert responded to Ajla Tomljanovic's tweet with a string of emojis.

"We love each other"- Ajla Tomljanovic on her friendship with Chris Evert

Chris Evert at the 2017 WTA Finals

Ajla Tomljanovic spoke about her friendship with Chris Evert in an interview during last year's Wimbledon. The Aussie stated that Evert supported her a lot during the 2022 season and that the two loved each other.

"Actually, over the past few months, we’ve been talking more than ever," Tomljanovic said. "She’s been there for me, like, this year a lot. It’s been so nice. We love each other, so we were there for each other in that way. She texted me before the match [against Cornet] that she believes in me."

Tomljanovic played 50 matches during the 2022 season, winning 27 matches. Her most notable performance was reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open. Her final appearance came during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals while representing Australia.

Tomljanovic won both her singles ties in the quarterfinals against Slovakia, and, while she lost to Harriet Dart during the semifinals, Australia managed to reach the final where they faced Switzerland.

Jil Teichman beat Storm Sanders in the first match of the tie before Tomljanovic lost to Bencic, thus giving the Swiss the title.

Poll : 0 votes