Chris Evert shows support to Rafael Nadal following Spaniard's statements on need to shift focus to personal life

Rafael Nadal lost a hard-fought match against Francis Tiafoe 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

In a post-match press conference following his exit from the tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he has endured a few difficult months and stated that he is looking forward to going home and being with his wife for the birth of their first child.

"It's been a few months a little difficult in every way, this is the reality. And from there [I want to], start again professionally speaking and, on a personal level, finish with something that is important in my life, which is having my first son and trust that everything will turn out well," Nadal said.

The Spaniard's statements caught Chris Evert's attention, who took to social media to show her support.

"Well put. Kids and family are everything," Evert tweeted.

The reigning French Open champion had earlier dispelled rumors about his wife Maria Perello's pregnancy as she was admitted to a hospital in Mallorca, stating that his wife and soon-to-be-born child were doing well.

Nadal was clinical in his analysis of the match and did not talk about any physical or mental pressure affecting his game. Instead, he praised Tiafoe for playing high-level tennis and admitted that he needed to up his own game.

"Right now I have to reset" - Rafael Nadal on his tennis calendar following 2022 US Open exit

Rafael Nadal made a fourth-round exit at the 2022 US Open.

In a post-match press conference following his exit, Rafael Nadal stated that his focus now shifts to his personal life and will not be making any professional decisions right now.

"Right now what I need to do is go home. We got more important things than tennis going on, now that I have played the last Grand Slam event of the season," he said.

He made it clear that his priority was to go home to his wife, Maria Perello, who is pregnant with their first child. He said that he will reset as he has been through a tough few months in all aspects of life.

"Right now I have to reset. Its been some tough months in every aspect. After that I can start with my professional life. Personally end with something important for me like having my first son and trust everything will go well," he added.

