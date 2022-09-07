Chris Evert shuts down allegations that she has an agenda against Serena Williams

Chris Evert recently hit back at a fan who pointed out that she has an agenda against Serena Williams, allegedly evident in an old letter Evert had penned down for the tennis legend.

Chris Evert had composed a wholehearted letter to Serena Williams in 2006, dating back to the time when the 23-time Major winner suffered many setbacks in her tennis career. The 18-time major winner was unhappy with how the letter was perceived and claimed that her intentions were misunderstood by certain individuals on social media.

As excerpted from the letter, Chris Evert had conveyed strong feelings about Williams’ career trajectory and had expressed disappointment regarding the now 40-year-old’s below par results. The tennis veteran went on to advise Serena Williams to focus entirely on her tennis career while in her peak years.

“Just a couple of years ago, when you were fully committed to the game, you showed the athleticism, shot-making, and competitive desire to become the greatest player ever. Many besides myself shared the same sentiment. You won five of the six Grand Slams you entered over the 2002 and 2003 seasons and looked utterly dominant in the process,” Evert had noted in the letter.

“Then you got side-tracked with injuries, pet projects and indifference, and have won only one major in the last seven you’ve played. I find those results hard to fathom. You’re simply too good not to be winning two Grand Slam titles a year. You’re still only 24, well within your prime. These are crucial years you’ll never get back. Why not dedicate yourself entirely for the next five years and see what you can achieve?” the letter continued.

The letter came to light when one fan accused Chris Evert of being harsh towards Coco Gauff’s on-court errors.

“Chris Evert is as bad at calling game for Coco Gauff as she is Serena. Coco makes great shot. Silence. Coco makes mistake. She dwells on it. This is not hypersensitivity. This can be quantified across the whole match.”

Another fan then used the said piece of writing against Evert, claiming that she also had an not-so-constructive attitude towards the recently retired tennis legend.

“Chris Evert’s attitude towards Serena Williams has been going on for a long time. Check out this letter she wrote to Serena in 2006.”

The former American tennis player noticed the interaction and hit back at their negative connotations, saying that Williams went on to win several more Slams only after taking her advice.

“And afterwards she committed herself and won 18 more,” Evert remarked.

Rubbishing Serena Williams and Coco Gauff hatred claims, Chris Evert heaps praises on Gauff

Evert praised Coco Gauff for her display at the 2022 US Open

Meanwhile, Chris Evert was all praise for Coco Gauff’s run at the 2022 US Open. Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals in New York for the first time, was eliminated by Caroline Garcia in a quest for the semifinal spot on Tuesday.

Evert praised both players for their performances, noting that the 18-year-old American was inching ever closer to lifting her maiden Grand Slam.

“A very impressive Caroline Garcia overpowered Coco Gauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major,” Evert noted.

