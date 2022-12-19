Chris Evert sings praises of American broadcasting legend Dick Vitale as he receives standing ovation on his return after cancer diagnosis

Tennis icon Chris Evert was happy to see ESPN analyst and American sportscasting legend Dick Vitale return to broadcasting and shared a clip of him receiving a standing ovation on social media.

Vitale had been away from his broadcasting duties since last year as he was diagnosed with lymphoma and dysplasia on his vocal cords. He missed almost the entire 2021-22 basketball season.

The 83-year-old was noticeably emotional with the crowd's gesture in Allen Fieldhouse and thanked them during his broadcast.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle,” said Vitale.

Chris Evert too was appreciative of Vitale and took to Twitter to call the 83-year-old a "wonderful" and "generous" man.

"Wonderful, generous man…" wrote Evert.

"A history of always showing empathy" - Chris Evert on Andy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was named the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award winner for his humanitarian activity this season.

Chris Evert praised the Brit for the award and revealed that the 35-year-old has always showcased empathy and compassion towards others.

"I second that, a history of always showing empathy and compassion for others," Evert wrote.

Murray had decided to donate all his prize money from the 2022 season (starting from the Indian Wells Open) to war-torn children in Ukraine. In a first-person essay, he explained the reasoning behind his decision:

"Shortly after I decided that from Indian Wells onwards, I would donate my prize money for the rest of the season to UNICEF’s humanitarian response–the final total was just over $630,000. It seemed like something that would give me some extra motivation this year. I thought I could also raise some awareness and hopefully get others involved in helping, too," Murray wrote.

"I’m in the fortunate position to try to make some sort of difference, so hopefully the money that’s been raised through UNICEF can help some of the children who have been affected. I join Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi as two-time winners of this award.

"Agassi is someone who I looked up to a lot growing up. I know he has done a lot of great things away from the court with his school. Roger’s foundation has also staged fundraising matches for parts of Africa, and I know Aisam has been involved in peace talks in his part of the world," he added.

