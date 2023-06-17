Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd has said that the former World No.1 doesn't want Iga Swiatek to break her record for the most number of French Open titles

Evert has won the singles event at the claycourt Major more than any other woman, with seven titles to her name. Iga Swiatek won her third title recently at Roland Garros after defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

The Pole has already equaled the French Open tallies of the likes of Serena Williams and Monica Seles, and is four tournament wins behind Chris Evert's record.

The American's former husband John Lloyd, who won the mixed doubles title at the clay-court Major in 1982, said that she did not want Iga Swiatek to break her record.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, the 68-year-old said that Evert wouldn't be telling the truth if she said she hoped the Pole surpassed her French Open tally as nobody wanted their records to be broken.

"If you hear Chrissie say that she hopes that Iga will break that record, she is not telling the truth. She doesn't want her to break that record, I promise you. She is a lovely lady but no one wants their records broken. They say they do, they're not telling the full truth," Lloyd said.

"She's just hungry"- Chris Evert on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Chris Evert during the presentation ceremony after the French Open final

Chris Evert lavished praise on Iga Swiatek after she won the French Open. The American stated that the 22-year-old had the kind of hunger for Grand Slams the likes of herself, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova had.

"She’s just hungry. There are champions that win one Slam, and that’s enough, but there are players that are really hungry - Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, myself and Martina Navratilova, and I think Iga is the same type of person," Evert told Eurosport.

Swiatek has won 35 out of 41 matches so far this season, with four titles to her name. Apart from the French Open, she triumphed at the Qatar Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

After winning the clay-court Major, the Pole is next scheduled to compete at the Bad Homburg Open, which will be her only grass-court tournament before entering Wimbledon. She suffered a disappointing third-round exit at last year's edition of the grass-court Major at the hands of Alize Cornet.

