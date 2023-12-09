Christopher Eubanks reacts to Lash Legend's jaw-dropping body slam on WWE NXT

Christopher Eubanks was left speechless by the incredible strength and agility displayed by WWE NXT’s Lash Legend, who body slammed the 330-pound Otis in a mixed tag team match.

The world of sports entertainment is full of surprises and moments that defy expectations—one such moment happened on Tuesday, December 5, when WWE NXT aired a thrilling mixed tag team match between Meta-Four and The Alpha Academy.

Lash Legend, the former basketball player and a member of Meta-Four, showed off her amazing athleticism and power by lifting and slamming The Alpha Academy's Otis, who weighs more than 300 pounds. The move stunned the commentators, the fans, and even Otis’ teammates, who could not believe what they just witnessed.

Watch the video below:

The clip of the body slam quickly spread online and caught the attention of many celebrities and athletes, who praised Lash Legend for her impressive performance. One of them was Eubanks, who shared the clip of the body slam on his Instagram story on Friday, December 8, and reacted with a string of exploding head emojis.

"🤯🤯🤯"

Christopher Eubanks on Instagram

A look into Christopher Eubanks' performance in the 2023 season

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Laver Cup

Christopher Eubanks had a remarkable season in 2023, reaching new heights in his career and winning his first ATP tour title. Eubanks, who turned pro in 2017 after playing college tennis at Georgia Tech, has improved his game and ranking significantly, breaking into the Top 50 for the first time and reaching the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks also made a big impression at an ATP 1000 tournament in Miami, where he broke into the Top 100 for the first time. The American entered the tournament as a qualifier and defeated Denis Kudla, Borna Coric, Gregoire Barrere, and Adrian Mannarino en route to the last eight. He eventually lost to World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Riding the wave of momentum, Eubanks claimed the Mallorca Open title, defeating Mannarino in straight sets in the final. He displayed incredible form, defeating five opponents, including Ben Shelton and Arthur Rinderknech, to lift his first ATP trophy.

Eubanks' season of breakthroughs reached its peak at the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. He conquered seeded players like Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas before falling to Medvedev in a thrilling five-setter.

The 27-year-old continued his impressive form, reaching the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open, eventually falling to Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets. Christopher Eubanks is currently ranked No. 34 in the world and earned $1,384,765 in prize money in 2023, with a win-loss record of 21-20.