Cincinnati 2022: Men’s and women’s singles wildcards ft. Venus Williams, Sebastian Korda, Sofia Kenin & others | Western & Southern Open

Tennis action is currently underway in the two Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto in the lead-up to the year's final Grand Slam — the US Open. The top names in the game will have one more chance to gear up for Flushing Meadows as they take to the court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati for the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

The Cincinnati Open, the final stop before the US Open, is a joint ATP-WTA 1000 event and is scheduled to be played between August 15 – 21. Some of the biggest stars have already arrived in the Ohian city for the tournament, the list for which was recently announced.

Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams continues her comeback and is among the names on the wildcards list. Having suffered an injury towards the back end of last year, Williams made her comeback in Toronto only to lose out to Rebecca Marino in the opening round. The American will look to post a better result at her home event.

Speaking of American Grand Slam champions, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens also feature on the wildcards list — as does countrywoman Shelby Rogers.

On the men's side, four men have been awarded wildcards into the main draw. Unsurprisingly, all four are popular American youngsters.

Sebastian Korda, who is still looking to find his rhythm after returning from an injury lay-off earlier this year, will be keen to get back in shape before the US Open — where he is still hunting for a maiden main draw victory. His quarterfinal run at the Citi Open came just in time to give him some much-needed confidence.

Top-50 player Mackenzie McDonald, talented 19-year-old Ben Shelton and Citi Open quarterfinalist JJ Wolf round out the remaining wildcard spots in the men's singles draw for the tournament's 121st edition.

Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin looking for first win since comeback in Cincinnati

Venus Williams has not won a singles match in over a year.

Both Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin will look to end their losing streaks as they step out on the court in Cincinnati next week. Neither player has posted a singles win in months.

For Williams, this will only be her second appearance at a WTA event this year. Her last match win came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships when she outlasted Mihaela Buzrnescu in a three-set opening-round tussle.

Kenin, for her part, is worse off coming into the US Open swing this year. The former Grand Slam champion is on an eight-match losing streak that began in the Australian summer. Her last win came at the very first tournament of the 2022 season in Adelaide, where she beat Ajla Tomjlnovic.

The main draw action at the Western & Southern Open will get underway on Monday, August 15.

Edited by Anirudh