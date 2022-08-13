Cincinnati 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Western & Southern Open

The US Open Series continues with the Western & Southern Open, scheduled to be held in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, from August 14-21.

One of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar, the combined event will see both men and women vying for trophies at the Lindner Family Tennis Center over the course of the following week. While the men's tournament is part of the ATP Masters 1000 series, the women's event is in the WTA 1000 category.

With the Western & Southern Open being one of the biggest US Open warm-up tournaments, it continues to draw top names from the sport every year.

2013 champion Rafael Nadal returns to action at the event following an abdominal injury that saw him withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios. He also had to withdraw from the Canadian Open due to the same injury. The Spaniard is seeded second in the tournament, which is headed by World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The Los Cabos Open champion suffered a defeat at the hands of Nick Kyrgios in his first match at the Canadian Open this week and will be eager to bounce back in Cincinnati. The Russian won the tournament in 2019 and is familiar with the conditions here.

Carlos Alcaraz, who made a shock second-round exit from Montreal at the hands of Tommy Paul, is seeded third. Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, too, will be keen to get some wins under his belt following a second-round loss at the hands of rising star Jack Draper at the Canadian Open.

Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Hubert Hurkacz round out the top eight seeds.

Serena Williams in action at the National Bank Open Toronto

On the women's side, the biggest first-round match will be the clash between two-time winner Serena Williams and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The legendary American, who is likely to retire after the US Open, is coming off her first win of the season at the Canadian Open this week. Raducanu, on the other hand, lost to defending champion Camila Giorgi in the first round.

It remains to be seen if the young Brit can challenge the 23-time Major winner in what will be their first-ever meeting.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu



#CincyTennis Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds.Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu#CincyTennis https://t.co/KnNLOZORWN

The draw, meanwhile, is spearheaded by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole has been struggling for form since her French Open win and was bundled out in the round of 16 in Toronto this week.

World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit is the second seed while Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari have received the third and fourth seedings, respectively.

Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Garbine Muguruza complete the top eight seeds.

Canadian Open semifinalists Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep, meanwhile, will look to continue their momentum in Cincinnati next week.

Elena Rybakina, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, and Amanda Anisimova are also part of the draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and live streaming details for the Western & Southern Open:

Channel and live streaming details for Cincinnati Masters

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Cincinnati Masters

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

beIN SPORTS - Middle East.

beIN SPORTS - Singapore.

CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel & Bally Sports RSN - USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Channel and live streaming details for WTA Cincinnati

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the Western & Southern Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania.

iQIYI - China.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

Okko Sport - Russia.

O2 - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Supertennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel & Bally Sports RSN - USA.

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Live streaming will be available on TennisTV, Tennis Channel Plus & WTA TV.

