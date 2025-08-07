Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open 2025 will kick off from Thursday, August 7. The first day of the tournament features the ongoing comeback of seven-time Major champion Venus Williams. She returned to action at last month's Citi DC Open after a 16-month hiatus, reaching the second round as well. She will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opener here.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action. She will begin her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian. Teen sensation Joao Fonseca is another star attraction in the mix on Thursday.

Donna Vekic, David Goffin, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Peyton Stearns and Mackenzie McDonald are some of the other notable names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Joao Fonseca vs Wu Yibing

Followed by: Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian

Followed by: (WC) Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Corentin Moutet vs Mackenzie McDonald

Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic

Followed by: Zizou Bergs vs Jacob Fearnley

Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Shang Juncheng

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Clervie Ngounoue vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Sebastian Baez vs David Goffin

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: Renata Zarazua vs Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: Olga Danilovic vs Katie Boulter

Followed by: (Q) Colton Smith vs Fabian Marozsan

The full schedule can be found here.

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Joao Fonseca at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will get underway at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 7, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 7, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 8, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 7, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 8, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

