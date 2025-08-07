Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open 2025 will kick off from Thursday, August 7. The first day of the tournament features the ongoing comeback of seven-time Major champion Venus Williams. She returned to action at last month's Citi DC Open after a 16-month hiatus, reaching the second round as well. She will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opener here.
Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action. She will begin her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian. Teen sensation Joao Fonseca is another star attraction in the mix on Thursday.
Donna Vekic, David Goffin, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Peyton Stearns and Mackenzie McDonald are some of the other notable names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
P&G Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Joao Fonseca vs Wu Yibing
Followed by: Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian
Followed by: (WC) Venus Williams vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Corentin Moutet vs Mackenzie McDonald
Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sorana Cirstea vs Donna Vekic
Followed by: Zizou Bergs vs Jacob Fearnley
Followed by: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Shang Juncheng
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Clervie Ngounoue vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: Sebastian Baez vs David Goffin
Court 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs Matteo Arnaldi
Followed by: Renata Zarazua vs Yulia Putintseva
Followed by: Olga Danilovic vs Katie Boulter
Followed by: (Q) Colton Smith vs Fabian Marozsan
The full schedule can be found here.
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will get underway at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
