Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open has kept fans on the edge of their seats this week. Players will hope to leave their mark at the prestigious event as they play the last few rounds.

Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek powered through to the last four on Friday. Rybakina showed her class against Aryna Sabalenka, and Swiatek cruised past Anna Kalinskaya in the previous round.

On the men's side, Terence Atmane has continued his dream run in Cincinnati. The Frenchman defeated three seeded players en route to the semifinals which including Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Let's look at the line-up and schedule for Day 10:

Schedule for Day 10 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Saturday, 16 August 2025 (Day 10)

Starting at 11:00 a.m.

Nikola Mektic / Rajeev Ram vs (2) Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

Followed by

Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski (5) vs Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego

Not before 3:00 p.m.

(1) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Terence Atmane

Not before 6:00 p.m.

(3) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7:30 p.m.

(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Hanyu Guo / Anna Panova

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

Africa/Asia 1* – beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America* – ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe* – Setanta Stans

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Belgium – Telenet (Play Sports)

Bulgaria – A1 Max Sport

Canada – TSN

China; Macao – CCTV

Cyprus – CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport

Denmark – TV2 Denmark

France – Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland

Greece – OTE

Hong Kong – PCCW

Hungary – Network 4

Asia 1 – Sony / MSM

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia

Japan – UNEXT

South Korea – CJ ENM

Africa 1* – Supersport Africa

Malta – GO Sports TSN

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Tennis TV

Norway – TV2 Norway

Poland – Polsat

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Balkans* – Sportklub

Shanghai – Shanghai Media

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

All matches will be played on the P&G Centre Court. The first match will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will begin around 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 16, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 16, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 16, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 17, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 16, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 17, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

