Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The Cincinnati Open has kept fans on the edge of their seats this week. Players will hope to leave their mark at the prestigious event as they play the last few rounds.
Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek powered through to the last four on Friday. Rybakina showed her class against Aryna Sabalenka, and Swiatek cruised past Anna Kalinskaya in the previous round.
On the men's side, Terence Atmane has continued his dream run in Cincinnati. The Frenchman defeated three seeded players en route to the semifinals which including Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.
Let's look at the line-up and schedule for Day 10:
Schedule for Day 10 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
P&G Centre Court
Saturday, 16 August 2025 (Day 10)
Starting at 11:00 a.m.
Nikola Mektic / Rajeev Ram vs (2) Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
Followed by
Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski (5) vs Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego
Not before 3:00 p.m.
(1) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Terence Atmane
Not before 6:00 p.m.
(3) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 7:30 p.m.
(1) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Hanyu Guo / Anna Panova
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
Africa/Asia 1* – beIN SPORTS Middle East
Latin America* – ESPN International Latam
Eastern Europe* – Setanta Stans
Australia – beIN Sports Australia
Belgium – Telenet (Play Sports)
Bulgaria – A1 Max Sport
China; Macao – CCTV
Cyprus – CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport
Denmark – TV2 Denmark
France – Eurosport France
Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland
Greece – OTE
Hong Kong – PCCW
Hungary – Network 4
Asia 1 – Sony / MSM
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia
Japan – UNEXT
South Korea – CJ ENM
Africa 1* – Supersport Africa
Malta – GO Sports TSN
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport
New Zealand – Tennis TV
Norway – TV2 Norway
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – Sport TV Portugal
Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Balkans* – Sportklub
Shanghai – Shanghai Media
Spain – Telefonica / Movistar
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
All matches will be played on the P&G Centre Court. The first match will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will begin around 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: