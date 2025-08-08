Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 2: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

First-round matches will wrap up on Day 2 (Friday, August 8) of the Cincinnati Open 2025. Venus Williams was in action on the first day of the tournament against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The former World No. 1 tried her best but ultimately lost to her younger rival 6-4, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova, a two-time Major champion in singles, will be in action on the second day. She will take on Alycia Parks in her opener. Cincinnati native Caty McNally will aim to give the home crowd something to cheer for with a win over Maddison Inglis in her first-round match.

Former top 10 players Maria Sakkari, Kei Nishikori, Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia are some of the other notable names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Cincinnati Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sonay Kartal vs (WC) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: Borna Coric vs (Q) Emilio Nava

Followed by: (WC) Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Alycia Parks vs Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by: (LL) Aleksandar Vukic vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Kei Nishikori

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Danielle Collins vs (WC) Taylor Townsend

Followed by: (Q) Kamilla Rakhimova vs Maria Sakkri

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Leandro Reidi vs Learner Tien

Followed by: (WC) Caty McNally vs (Q) Maddison Inglis

Court 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Tristan Boyer vs (WC) Brandon Holt

Followed by: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Alexander Blockx

Followed by: Ann Li vs (Q) Viktoriya Tomova

Followed by: (PR) Anastasija Sevastova vs (Q) Emina Bektas

The full schedule can be found here.

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, P&G Centre Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 8, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 8, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 8, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 9, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 8, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 9, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

