Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Top seeds and defending Cincinnati Open champs Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will begin their 2025 campaigns on Saturday. Both players are set to play their second-round encounters on Center Court.

The duo will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz. Other crowd favorites including Frances Tiafoe and Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, will be in action on Grandstand. With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the Day 3 schedule of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Cincinnati Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka is the women's singles top seed at this year's Cincinnati Open. (Source: Getty)

P&G Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: [3] Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: Pedro Martinez vs [13] Tommy Paul

Followed by: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan

Not before 7 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: [4] Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: [11] Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech

Not before 12.30 pm local time: Eva Lys vs [6] Madison Keys

Followed by: [9] Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua

Not before 7 pm local time: Roberto Carballes Baena vs [10] Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Leolia Jeanjean vs (5) Amanda Anisimova

Court 3

Starting at 11 am local time: Roman Safiullin vs [7] Holger Rune

Followed by: [21] Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Followed by: Taylor Townsend vs [13] Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: [17] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Joao Fonseca

The full schedule can be found here.

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jannik Sinner is the men's singles top seed at this year's Cincinnati Open. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune in to the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, Center Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7 pm.

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, All courts) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Grandstand) USA, Canada August 9, 2025, 11 am ET August 9, 2025, 7 pm ET UK August 9, 2025, 4 pm BST August 10, 2025, 12 am BST India August 9, 2025, 8.30 pm IST August 10, 2025, 4.30 am IST

