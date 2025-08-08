Cincinnati Open 2025 Schedule Day 3: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Top seeds and defending Cincinnati Open champs Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will begin their 2025 campaigns on Saturday. Both players are set to play their second-round encounters on Center Court.
The duo will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz. Other crowd favorites including Frances Tiafoe and Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, will be in action on Grandstand. With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the Day 3 schedule of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.
Schedule for Day 3 of the Cincinnati Open 2025
P&G Centre Court
Starting at 11 am local time: [3] Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: Pedro Martinez vs [13] Tommy Paul
Followed by: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan
Not before 7 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: [4] Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: [11] Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech
Not before 12.30 pm local time: Eva Lys vs [6] Madison Keys
Followed by: [9] Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua
Not before 7 pm local time: Roberto Carballes Baena vs [10] Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: Leolia Jeanjean vs (5) Amanda Anisimova
Court 3
Starting at 11 am local time: Roman Safiullin vs [7] Holger Rune
Followed by: [21] Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Followed by: Taylor Townsend vs [13] Liudmila Samsonova
Followed by: [17] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Joao Fonseca
The full schedule can be found here.
Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune in to the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Cincinnati Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - TSN
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Cincinnati Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, Center Court and Grandstand, beginning at 7 pm.
The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: